Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will make a trip to the State Farm Arena for a 2021-22 NBA matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, December 27. This will be the first of consecutive games for both teams this season.
Coming into this matchup, the Bulls secured a 113-105 win over their Eastern Conference counterparts, Indiana Pacers. Zach LaVine scored 32 points in 33 minutes to lead his team to a win on the night. DeRozan also chipped in with 24 points to make things easier for the Bulls.
It was their 20th win of the season. They'll hope to bag another victory and put pressure on the Brooklyn Nets, who sit atop the East.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are coming off a heavy 101-87 loss on Christmas Day to their arch-rivals, the New York Knicks.
In Trae Young's absence, the Hawks struggled at the offensive end, and they are not going to have things easy against the Bulls. However, with the Hawks playing at home, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have multiple players out of this game due to injuries or the league's health and safety protocols.
Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of the game due to health protocols. Patrick Williams is indefinitely out due to a wrist injury he suffered earlier this season.
Alex Caruso did not feature in the game against the Pacers, and is out against the Hawks. To add to their injury woes, the Bulls will also miss the services of forward Derrick Jones Jr.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Hawks will miss as many as ten players, including Trae Young, due to the league's health and safety protocols. To add to their injury woes, the team will also miss veteran Soloman Hill and youngster De'Andre Hunter due to injuries.
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been marred by injuries and COVID-19 protocols since the start of the season.
They have a solid starting lineup, but injury woes and the league's health and safety protocols have left them short-handed. Going into the game on Monday, the Bulls will likely go with Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan should share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have been left depleted for this game, and will have to rely on their youngsters. Skylar Mays and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start in the backcourt. Cam Reddish and Jalen Johnson should share the frontcourt, while Clint Capela starts at center.
Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard - Coby White; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - Javonte Green; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Center - Nikola Vucevic.
Atlanta Hawks
Point Guard - Skylar Mays; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Cam Reddish; Power Forward - Jalen Johnson; Center - Clint Capela.