Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will make a trip to the State Farm Arena for a 2021-22 NBA matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, December 27. This will be the first of consecutive games for both teams this season.

Coming into this matchup, the Bulls secured a 113-105 win over their Eastern Conference counterparts, Indiana Pacers. Zach LaVine scored 32 points in 33 minutes to lead his team to a win on the night. DeRozan also chipped in with 24 points to make things easier for the Bulls.

It was their 20th win of the season. They'll hope to bag another victory and put pressure on the Brooklyn Nets, who sit atop the East.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are coming off a heavy 101-87 loss on Christmas Day to their arch-rivals, the New York Knicks.

In Trae Young's absence, the Hawks struggled at the offensive end, and they are not going to have things easy against the Bulls. However, with the Hawks playing at home, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have multiple players out of this game due to injuries or the league's health and safety protocols.

Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of the game due to health protocols. Patrick Williams is indefinitely out due to a wrist injury he suffered earlier this season.

Alex Caruso did not feature in the game against the Pacers, and is out against the Hawks. To add to their injury woes, the Bulls will also miss the services of forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Health and Safety Protocol Tony Bradley Out Health and Safety Protocol Alfonzo McKinnie Out Health and Safety Protocol Alize Johnson Out Not with the team Patrick Williams Out Wrist Injury Alex Caruso Out Left Midfoot Injury Derrick Jones Jr. Out Left Hamstring Strain

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Injury Update:



Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after sustaining a left foot sprain during Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. Injury Update:Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after sustaining a left foot sprain during Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. https://t.co/4CPiLKvuNm

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks will miss as many as ten players, including Trae Young, due to the league's health and safety protocols. To add to their injury woes, the team will also miss veteran Soloman Hill and youngster De'Andre Hunter due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Trae Young Out Health and Safety Protocol John Collins Out Health and Safety Protocol Lou Williams Out Health and Safety Protocol Onyeka Okongwu Out Health and Safety Protocol Timothe Luwawu- Cabarrot Out Health and Safety Protocol Jalen Johnson Out Health and Safety Protocol Wes Iwundu Out Health and Safety Protocol Kevin Huerter Out Health and Safety Protocol Danilo Gallinari Out Health and Safety Protocol Sharife Cooper Out Health and Safety Protocol Solomon Hill Out Right Hamstring Tear De'Andre Hunter Out Right Wrist Injury

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls shake hands in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Chicago Bulls have been marred by injuries and COVID-19 protocols since the start of the season.

They have a solid starting lineup, but injury woes and the league's health and safety protocols have left them short-handed. Going into the game on Monday, the Bulls will likely go with Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan should share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Hawks have been left depleted for this game, and will have to rely on their youngsters. Skylar Mays and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start in the backcourt. Cam Reddish and Jalen Johnson should share the frontcourt, while Clint Capela starts at center.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Play of the Game presented by G with the fake. Sky with the make 😎Play of the Game presented by @HawksOnBally G with the fake. Sky with the make 😎 Play of the Game presented by @HawksOnBally https://t.co/y2ur95KMkX

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - Javonte Green; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Atlanta Hawks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Skylar Mays; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Cam Reddish; Power Forward - Jalen Johnson; Center - Clint Capela.

Edited by Bhargav