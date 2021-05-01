Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will look to end their losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The two Eastern Conference rivals will meet for the third time this season, with the Atlanta Hawks getting the better of the Chicago Bulls on both occasions. Their last matchup ended in a heartbreaking loss for the Bulls as Zach LaVine's 50-point outing went in vain.

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference and three wins behind the tenth-placed Washington Wizards. Their acquisition of Nikola Vucevic didn't go as planned as the franchise tried in vain to recreate a 'Kobe-Shaq' dynamic. They have lost nine of their last 13 games and face the sixth-toughest schedule of all teams in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have surprised many this season. They are tied for fifth in their Conference as they look good to end their long playoff drought this campaign.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls are without Zach LaVine for the tenth straight game, as he didn't travel with the team to Atlanta.

He has reportedly exited the quarantine after being sidelined because of the league's health and safety protocols. But LaVine is expected to miss another week or so. Meanwhile, Troy Brown Jr. is out due to an ankle injury, while Lauri Markkanen is out because of illness.

A lot of names were mentioned in the Atlanta Hawks' injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it seems that most of those players are back in action. Trae Young returned to the lineup after missing four straight games.

Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic didn't play the last game due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively. They are both listed as 'day to day' and may not feature in this game.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter continue to be out due to Achilles and knee injury, respectively. Both the players will be re-evaluated in a week.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could field an unchanged lineup, as there are no new names in their injury report.

Garrett Temple continues to fill in for Zach LaVine as the shooting guard while the latter is under the league's health and safety protocols. Coby White should play the point guard, while Patrick Williams will likely be the small forward.

Daniel Theis has been playing power forward lately and could continue to do so in this game. Nikola Vucevic will likely continue as the star center of the Chicago Bulls. Tomas Satoransky, Al-Farouq Aminu and Thaddeus Young are likely to the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

With a host of injuries plaguing their roster, the Atlanta Hawks' lineup could wear a slightly different look in this game.

Trae Young should be the star point guard, while Tony Snell will likely join him in the backcourt as the two-guard. Snell has been filling in for Bogdan Bogdanovic and could do so on Saturday as well if the latter doesn't lace up.

Meanwhile, Solomon Hill will likely play the small forward in Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter's absence. John Collins should be the power forward, and Clint Capela is expected to start as the center. Lou Williams will most likely be the usual sixth man off the Atlanta Hawks' bench.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Tony Snell | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.