Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference playoff contenders the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will meet for the second time this season on Friday night. The Hawks were comfortable winners when the two sides last met, but the Bulls enter this game in better form.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 8th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are finally seeing the results of the moves they made ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The addition of Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis has allowed them to be more physical and defend the paint better. As a result, Billy Donovan's men are currently on a three-game winning run.

Zach LaVine has struggled to perform efficiently with his ankle bothering him but the first-time All-Star was able to return to some normalcy against the Toronto Raptors. LaVine scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting last night, the same tally that he managed in the meeting between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season.

Zach LaVine was scoring and servin!



22 points | 8-16 FG | 13 assists | 3 steals pic.twitter.com/nxo55t6vOI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Rookie Patrick Williams has been able to manage 11.2 points on 57.9% shooting in the last five fixtures for the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen has been demoted to the bench. The Finn managed 18 points on 80% shooting off the bench against Toronto.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has impacted proceedings immediately for the Chicago Bulls and taken a lot of pressure off Zach LaVine. Vucevic has averaged 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the seven games he's played for the franchise. He's faced the Atlanta Hawks once this season as a member of the Orlando Magic, managing 29 points and 9 rebounds in that game.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Tomas Satoransky, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Thaddeus Young, C Nikola Vucevic

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were given a taste of their own medicine by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, who torched the former from the three-point line. That brought an end to Atlanta's three-game winning run, but they're still the fifth seed in the East with a 27-25 record.

Advertisement

The fact that the Atlanta Hawks have remained so competitive despite injuries to key players is surely commendable. John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish continue to remain sidelined. Offseason acquisition Kris Dunn hasn't even made his debut for the franchise. Additionally, both Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari are questionable for the game against the Chicago Bulls.

Defense leading to offense! pic.twitter.com/MKrgFX7vPj — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 8, 2021

Luckily for head coach Lloyd Pierce, Bogdan Bogdanovic has finally joined the party. He's averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 assists and five rebounds in April so far. Kevin Huerter has also impacted proceedings for the Atlanta Hawks on both ends of the court, averaging 16 points on 52% shooting in the last four games.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Advertisement

Trae Young couldn't get going at all in the last matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's still averaging 25.1 points and 9.5 assists per game this season. With so many players absent due to injuries, the onus will be on Young to lead the Atlanta Hawks from the front and turn up with a huge performance like he did the last time against the Chicago Bulls. He had 37 points on 12 attempts in that game.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Huerter, F Solomon Hill, C Onyeka Okongwu

Bulls vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks would be evenly matched if both teams were at full strength, but that's not the case for the latter. It becomes easier for opposition defenders to restrict Trae Young with other core players sitting out. Additionally, the Bulls have a much more versatile offense following the arrival of Nikola Vucevic. Expect them to dominate this game.

Where to watch Bulls vs Hawks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21