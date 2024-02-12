Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, starting lineups, and betting tips | February 12, 2024

The Chicago Bulls head to the State Farm Arena on Monday (Feb. 12) to take on playoff hopefuls Atlanta Hawks in their backyard. Both teams were expected to make massive moves at the deadline but remained relatively quiet as they look to reach the playoffs.

The Bulls are coming off an OT loss to the Orlando Magic, while the Hawks blitzed past the Houston Rockets 122-113 to get some momentum going their way. This matchup marks the second of the three contests between the two, with the Bulls taking the first contest.

The Bulls lead the Hawks 138-119 in 257 regular-season games. It was a DeMar DeRozan show the last time the two teams met. Now, the Bulls are surging, looking to inch closer to the .500 mark

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

Teams: Chicago Bulls (25-28) vs Atlanta Hawks (24-29)

Date and time: Feb. 12, 2024 | 7 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

Despite the absence of Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine, the Bulls have been playing some good ball in their last few games.

They are ninth in the East. While that doesn't guarantee them a berth in the playoffs, they have been better than were when the season started. They are 2-1 in their last three games, with DeRozan leading from the front with 22.5 points per game. Chicago has often been erratic on defense but will fancy ther chances of containing the Hawks' offense.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive wins, giving them the much-needed momentum they have been looking for. They are just one win behind Chicago.

Trae Young leads the team with 27.1 points and 10.8 assists, making him a tough customer to deal with. The Hawks are poor in defense, and that's where the Bulls have the window to notch up a win.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups

The Hawks have a few names on their injury list. Wesley Mathews (illness) and Mouhamed Gueye (back) are ruled out. Clint Capela (adductor) is out for a week, while Patty Mills (illness) and Bruno Fernando (illness) are listed as doubtful.

It means Atlanta will likely go with an unchanged lineup from the last game, starting with Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have listed Torrey Craig (toe) and Alex Caruso (toe) as questionable. Coby White (left ankle contusion) is probable. Like the Hawks, the chances are that Chicago will stick to its usual lineup of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Spread: Bulls (+4) vs Hawks (-4)

Moneyline: Bulls (+140) vs Hawks (-166)

Total (o/u): 236.5

Player props: DeRozan (25.5 o/u) is the player to watch out for with -125 over and -109 under. Young is 23.5 with -125 and -109.

Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Hawks offense vs Bulls defense is what this matchup is all about. If the likes of Alex Caruso, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu contain the Hawks, this will be a massive win for the Bulls who take a step closer to getting into eighth position. However, the Hawks are favorites at home and should prevail.

