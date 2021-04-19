Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will take on the red-hot Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday night.

Unlike the home team, the Bulls have struggled in the past two weeks, winning just once in their last six games.

Zach LaVine has missed the last two games, and without the 27.5 points that he supplies, the six-time NBA champions will find it difficult to put points on the board consistently.

If not for the trade that brought in Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls would be in a much deeper rut. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-33 record.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum exploded during the Boston Celtics’ seven-game winning streak, with games of 53 and 44 points in two of their last five games.

The Celtics may have gotten their bearings near the end of the season but have heated up at the right time.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Injury Update

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are relatively healthy, with only Zach LaVine on their injury report. However, he is a key player, which makes it tougher for the Bulls to make up for his absence.

ZACH LAVINE THREW IT DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/KwrW9amxtG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 12, 2021

Advertisement

LaVine was entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols a week ago. He has already missed the last two games but was expected to miss between 10 to 14 days.

The team’s hopes of making the playoffs this season has become bleak without the first-time All-Star.

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker #8 dribbles downcourt

The Boston Celtics have placed several names on their injury report.

Among those on the list is Kemba Walker, who is listed as questionable for the Chicago Bulls game. The veteran point guard has a non-COVID-related illness that could keep him out of the lineup.

Jaylen Brown is questionable to play with a non-COVID illness as well. He missed Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors but could be back on Monday to face the Bulls.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown is the first Celtics player with 40 points on 85% shooting in a game in franchise history 😯 pic.twitter.com/8OHmVYxBpq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2021

The Boston Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as probable for the game. He has a left ankle impingement that didn’t seem to affect him in the Warriors game. Tatum should be able to suit up again.

Robert Williams III has been ruled out of Monday's encounter with the Chicago Bulls. He is dealing with left knee soreness which has kept him from playing the last two games.

Evan Fournier #94 dribbles around Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6

Evan Fournier is no longer in quarantine but will be sidelined for Monday's matchup until further notice. He has been in the league’s health and safety protocols for more than two weeks but is closer to returning now that he is out of quarantine.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Advertisement

Zach LaVine #8 drives to the basket past Tony Bradley #11

Garrett Temple has taken Zach LaVine’s shooting guard spot in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup in the past two games. He will likely do so again on Monday. In his two games as a starter, he has produced just 13 points total.

Boston Celtics

Walker may or may not suit up for the Boston Celtics on Monday, but Marcus Smart should be ready to take over in case the four-time All-Star is unable to give it a go.

Similarly, if Brown won’t be ready to take the court yet, Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard should see increased playing time. Grant Williams could also play additional minutes as coach Brad Stevens juggles the lineup.

With Williams out, Tristan Thompson should once again start at center for the Celtics.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls:

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics:

Point Guard - Marcus Smart l Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown l Small Forward - Jayson Tatum l Power Forward - Semi Ojeleye l Center - Tristan Thompson

Also Read: Top 5 active NBA players who went undrafted