Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The undermanned Chicago Bulls, who just handed the Utah Jazz their first loss of the season, will face the Boston Celtics at TD Bank North Garden.

The Bulls’ outstanding start to the season went on with another splendid performance against the previously unbeaten Jazz. They will be anticipating a repeat performance against the shaky Boston Celtics. Billy Donavan’s Fab Four of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine are expected to once more lead the charge.

The Boston Celtics are still smarting over another double-overtime loss, this time to the Washington Wizards. While the effort and fight were evident throughout the game, they could just not overcome minutes of dry spells, which eventually doomed them.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are looking to give the Boston Celtics their first home victory against an impressive Chicago Bulls team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will miss the services of their young stalwarts Coby White and Patrick Williams. Williams recently tore a ligament in his wrist against the New York Knicks and has been ruled out. Coby White is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered last season and will be sidelined for some time.

Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic are not traveling with the team. They are on G-League assignment. Zach LaVine is fighting through the pain of a torn left thumb and will play as long as he is cleared by the medical staff.

Player: Status: Reason: Devon Dotson Out G League - Two-Way Zach LaVine Available Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Marko Simonovic Out G League - On Assignment Coby White Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Injury Management Patrick Williams Out Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Ligament Tear

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Coach Ime Udoka’s team is as healthy as it has been all season. The players who are on the injury list are only assigned to the G-League for development. Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas have been ruled out for this reason.

Player: Status: Reason: Bruno Fernando Out G League - On Assignment Sam Hauser Out G League - Two-Way Brodric Thomas Out G League - Two-Way

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls proved too much for the Utah Jazz to handle in their last game

The Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine partnership will headline the Chicago Bulls’ backcourt. Ball will play his usual point guard duties and LaVine will be the designated shooter.

Playing in place of Patrick Williams will be sophomore Javonte Green. It’ll make this Bulls’ lineup even smaller as DeMar DeRozan continues to play small-ball power forward.

Nikola Vucevic starts in the middle for the Chicago Bulls.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart will return to the starting lineup as the point guard after missing the game against the Washington Wizards. Jaylen Brown will play off of him at shooting guard.

The two-big combo of Robert Williams at center and Al Horford at power forward should continue for the Boston Celtics. Horford has been turning back time with one spectacular performance after another.

Jayson Tatum’s All-Star play happens in the small forward position.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

