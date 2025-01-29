Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

Defending champions Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics and the Bulls have combined for an incredible 24 NBA championships. Boston will enter the game as the heavy favorites but will have to be at their best against a Bulls team capable of pulling off an upset.

The Bulls (20-27) have been inconsistent this season but have had statement wins against Eastern Conference rivals the Celtics, New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics (32-15) enter the game with the fourth-best record in the league but have struggled recently. Joe Mazzulla's team is 5-5 in their last 10 games, and January is the first month they have failed to record a three-game win streak.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips

The Chicago Bulls take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, with the game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on NBC Sports Boston and Chicago Sports Network. Fans looking to stream the game will be able to catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Bulls (+700), Celtics (-1200)

Spread: Bulls +14.5 (-110), Celtics -14.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 233.5 (-105), Under 233.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Chicago is 10th in the Eastern Conference, holding on to the final play-in spot with a 20-27 record. The Bulls have won just three of their last 10 games and have an 11-11 record in away games.

An efficient offense has been one of the bright spots for the Illinois team. The Bulls are averaging 116.7 points per game, the fourth highest in the East. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls roster with 24.0 ppg, but the talented guard/forward is set to miss Wednesday's game due to personal reasons. Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic ranks second in the lineup with 20.1 ppg.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off 129-121 win against a Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets team. That should give Billy Donovan's team plenty of confidence going into Wednesday's clash.

The Boston Celtics are off to to a strong start to the season s they look to defend their title. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-15 record and trail the first-placed Cleveland Cavaiers by 5.5 games.

A string of poor performances over the last month will be concerning for Joe Mazzulla. After starting the season with a 26-9 record, the Celtics have lost six of their 12 games. Boston has a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and is 15-9 at home.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have once again been the driving forces behind the Celtics high-flying offense. Tatum ranks sixth in the NBA with an average of 26.9 ppg, while Brown is not far behind, with 23.1.

The Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics have met thrice this season with the Celtics winning twice.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Zach LaVine has had the hot hand for the Bulls but won't play on Wednesdy. Chicago will turn to Nikola Vucevic as they it looks to overcome a talented Celtics lineup. Vucevic is averaging 20.1 ppg over 46 games and has recorded at least 20 points in his last two games. His points total is set at 21.5, and he should be able to go over that number.

Jayson Tatum continues to put up strong numbers week after week for the Boston Celtics. The versatile star leads the Celtics roster in points (26.9), rebounds (9.0), assists(5.5) and steals (1.3). Tatum's point total is set at 26.5. In what's expected to be a high scroing game, expect the talented scorer to go over that total.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics prediction

With a boisterous home crowd backing them, the Celtics should win this one, but 14.5 points is a lot to give up. The Bulls have pulled off some impressive wins over the last 10 days and should cover the 14.5-point spread.

