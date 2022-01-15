Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will lock horns with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in an NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday, January 15. In their earlier meeting this season, the Bulls prevailed 128-114, thanks to DeMar DeRozan scoring 37 points.

The Bulls are currently on a two-game losing streak, including a lopsided 96-138 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their last outing. However, they suffered another major setback, as Zach LaVine walked out of the game after just three minutes with a knee injury.

The team will hope that the injury is not a serious one and LaVine returns to action soon. Meanwhile, the game against the Celtics is key for the Bulls, as they will be keen to get a positive result to solidify their position in the Conference.

The Boston Celtics are a completely unpredictable unit. They have had mixed results, and have struggled for consistency all season. In their most recent outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 41 points.

However, their efforts were not enough to stop Philly from taking the win as the Celtics slumped to their 22nd loss of the season. Nevertheless, the Celtics won't have it easy against a Bulls team that is brimming with talent. Considering the same, Celtics coach Ime Udoka will hope to inspire his team to a win in this clash at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15; 9:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 16; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. After a below-par campaign last year, the Bulls made some big offseason moves, recruiting DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

They went on a nine-game winning streak, which helped them claim the top seed in the East. After that, the team lost three of their last four games, though, and now find themselves in a bit of a slump.

They have key players like Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine in injury trouble. After two heavy defeats, coach Billy Donovan will look to make some adjustments and rotations to the team against the Celtics. Despite the injury setbacks, the Bulls have some talented players who are capable of producing game-winning performances.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has had a big year this season. He has been an instant hit with the Bulls franchise, and seems to have already formed a great bond with his teammates. The veteran has been clutch all season, and his exploits have earned him the sobriquet 'The Kings of the Fourth Quarter.'.

DeRozan will have to play a key role in this game, as the team will most likely miss the services of LaVine, who suffered a knee injury against the Warriors. DeRozan has had a big impact on the way the Bulls have played this season. He will hope to have another big night to lead the team back to winning ways.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball; G - Coby White; F - Alfonzo McKinnie; F - DeMar DeRozan; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Boston Celtics Preview

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have had a disappointing campaign so far. In 43 games, the team has won only 21, and are below the .500 mark to be placed eleventh in their conference. It has been suggested that breaking up the young duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could help the team rediscover its mojo.

However, the two are extremely talented players, so the franchise may not want to let go either of them. In this game, the two All-Stars will look to prove that they can co-exist by helping the team beat the Bulls.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was in a great run of form before he entered the league's health and safety protocols. The 24-year-old has averaged 25.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG in 39 appearances.

Tatum scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Celtics' loss to the 76ers. He will look to better that performance and lead from the front against the Bulls.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

Bulls vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Bulls and the Celtics game could go down the wire. The Bulls will count on DeMar DeRozan, who has been one of the clutch players this season, to help them beat the Celtics and get their campaign back on track.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Celtics game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. This clash between the Bulls and the Celtics on Saturday will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston.

Edited by Bhargav