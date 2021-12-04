Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets, in a battle between two of the top two teams in the East, at the Barclays Center on Saturday. In the previous meeting between the two teams earlier this season, the Bulls handed the Nets a heavy loss. They will look to repeat those exploits in this game at the Barclays.

The Bulls are coming into this game after an impressive 119-115 win against the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan led the team from the front with a 34 point performance. This was their 15th win of the season, putting them in a strong position in the East. A win against the Nets would be a great result for the Bulls, helping boost their morale ahead of the tough fixtures ahead.

However, the Nets are not going to be an easy team to get past. They come into the game after a close-fought 110-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kevin Durant and James Harden both combined for 50 points. The duo will be focused on putting up another incredible performance to solidify the Nets' position at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Javonte Green and Coby White have been ruled out due to the league's health and safety protocols. Patrick Williams is indefinitely out due to a wrist injury. Another reason of concern for the Bulls is the injury to Alex Caruso. He is listed as questionable for this game, and a decision could be made before tip-off.

Player Name Status Reason Javonte Green Out Health and Safety Protocol Coby White Out Health and Safety Protocol Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Injury Alex Caruso Out Right Hamstring Groin

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Both Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are indefinitely out of the game against the Bulls. No other injuries or absentees have been reported by the Nets yet.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle Injury

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls have been very consistent with their starting lineup this season. This has helped them make a good start to the season and play some good basketball.

Chicago could start Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Javonte Green's absence has opened a place in the frontcourt, which is expected to be filled by youngster Ayo Dosunnu. He could play in the frontcourt with DeMar DeRozan, while Nikola Vucevic continues at center.

Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been making a lot of noise even with Kyrie Irving out of the team. All their players have played a great role in the team staying competitive. If things continue working well, they could pose a strong challenge in the East.

Against the Bulls, Patty Mills and James Harden should continue in the backcourt. Kevin Durant and DeAndre' Bembry will likely start in the frontcourt, while LaMarcus Aldridge starts at center.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - Ayo Dosunnu; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry; Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

