Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will stay in the Big Apple to face another New York City team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Fresh off an exciting win against the New York Knicks, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Brooklyn Nets, who hold the best record in the East. The trio of Nikola Vucevic, Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan made clutch baskets to hold off the Knicks for the win. They will need the same performance from their star players if they are to beat the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are 14-3 in their last 17 games with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls the only teams to beat them in that span. Brooklyn will be looking to avenge their drubbing at the hands of the Bulls last month and prove that they can beat the elite teams in the NBA.

On paper, this should be an even battle, but the Brooklyn Nets were smoked in their last encounter with the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn will be without shooting guard Joe Harris, so they’ll have to get more out of the rest of the roster.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, December 4th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, December 5th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls employ two of the best fourth-quarter scorers in the NBA this season. [Photo: Sporting News]

After 23 games, the Chicago Bulls are ranked seventh in both defensive and offensive rating, which shows how consistently good they have been. Even without Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic at different points, they have been able to sustain their good to great performances.

DeMar DeRozan's much-maligned addition in the off-season has not aged well. The former All-Star is playing his best basketball since he was a dominant force with the Toronto Raptors. Together with Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls have a 1-2 punch that is easily one of the best in the NBA.

On defense, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have transformed this team into a scrappy, resilient and unselfish unit. They are the unsung heroes of the Chicago Bulls who are looking to end a long playoff drought. They will have to be at their best to repeat against the sizzling Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

An argument could be made that Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are also great considerations for this spot. However, it has been DeMar DeRozan who has played at an MVP level that deserves recognition. He has been the most important player for the Chicago Bulls, especially in the fourth quarter.

The most impressive stat about the four-time All-Star this season is his ability to make the baskets that count. He leads the league in 4th quarter scoring with 7.5 points per contest. Zach LaVine, his scoring buddy, is third on the list with 6.8 PPG in the fourth quarter.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Who’s the biggest surprise in the top 10?



on DeRozan’s latest takeover: More than a quarter of the way into the season, DeMar DeRozan is the NBA’s leading fourth-quarter scorer.Who’s the biggest surprise in the top 10? @DarnellMayberry on DeRozan’s latest takeover: bit.ly/31tCKDP More than a quarter of the way into the season, DeMar DeRozan is the NBA’s leading fourth-quarter scorer.Who’s the biggest surprise in the top 10?@DarnellMayberry on DeRozan’s latest takeover: bit.ly/31tCKDP https://t.co/JcFzKOFmmi

DeMar DeRozan rightfully deserves to be included in MVP talks this season with the way he has been playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - Jevonte Green | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled against the elite teams this season.

In their first matchup of the season on November 8th, the game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets was close until the fourth quarter. Chicago thrashed Brooklyn in the fourth quarter of that game 42-17. The Bulls’ hustle and aggression in the last 12 minutes of the game were in sharp contrast to how the Nets played. That passive fourth quarter should be in the Nets' minds for Saturday's rematch.

Kevin Durant has been sensational this season. He is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for good reason. He had 38 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause against the Chicago Bulls the first time they met. The former MVP showed his clutch genes yet again in their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves nailing a clutch jumper with 11 seconds left in the game.

Without Kyrie Irving and James Harden still not playing like the Harden of old, Steve Nash will have no choice but to play KD heavy minutes again.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 28.6 PPG. Of this season’s current top ten scorers, only the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has a better field goal percentage than the Brooklyn Nets’ franchise player. With the way KD has been playing, he could crack the elusive 50/40/90 club again this season.

NBA @NBA



drops 30 PTS, 10 REB and 6 AST in the The Eastern Conference Player of the Month was at it again! @KDTrey5 drops 30 PTS, 10 REB and 6 AST in the @BrooklynNets dub! The Eastern Conference Player of the Month was at it again!@KDTrey5 drops 30 PTS, 10 REB and 6 AST in the @BrooklynNets dub! https://t.co/bDO1qRerQ6

More than just his scoring, it’s the former MVP’s ability to score critical baskets that ultimately make the Brooklyn Nets such a tough team to beat. Brooklyn’s East-leading record is no doubt because of Kevin Durant’s MVP play a quarter into the season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge

Bulls vs Nets Match Prediction

As impressive as the Brooklyn Nets have been this season, they have really struggled against elite teams so far. All six of their losses this season are against the top teams in the league. Unless James Harden consistently plays like the NBA is accustomed to seeing him do, the Chicago Bulls could go 2-0 in their season series.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Nets game

NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Chicago and YES Network.

