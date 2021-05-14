Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing NBA 2020-21 matchup at the Barclays Center in New York City on Saturday. It will be the penultimate regular-season game for both teams.

The two teams have split their two previous meetings this season. The Brooklyn Nets are looking to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while a loss for the Chicago Bulls will extinguish their slim playoff hopes.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 15th; 1:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 15th, 10:30 PM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, New York City, New York.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have their playoff hopes hanging by the balance. They need to win their last two games, including this one against the Brooklyn Nets, while they also require Wthe ashington Wizards to lose both of theirs.

The Bulls put together an impressive display against the Toronto Raptors in their last outing. New arrival Nikola Vucevic, who has been sensational for the Bulls since his arrival, excelled in the game.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been the standout player in his fourth season with the Chicago Bulls. His contributions have been immense for the team, although they have not been enough to get the Bulls to the playoffs.

Zach LaVine had his 14th 40-point game with the Bulls tonight.



Only Michael Jordan has more in franchise history (165 lol). pic.twitter.com/eEzZTK8tst — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2021

LaVine is averaging 27.5 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting at 50.6% from the field. In the Bulls' win against the Toronto Raptors, he recorded 24 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Thaddeus Young l Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been outstanding this season, especially since assembling their superteam. Although their superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant have not played too many games together, the Nets have managed to put together a winning run this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the Eastern Conference standings and are through to the playoffs. The Nets, who are on a three-game win streak, will look to continue their winning ways against the Bulls.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

Although James Harden has not yet produced his best in Nets' colors, the veteran has had another double-double campaign since joining the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden first game back:



18/7/11/2/2

6-8 FG

3-4 3P



in 26 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/41JpzFxdC3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2021

Injuries have hampered Harden's performances this season. Nevertheless, the guard is averaging 25.1 points, 11 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

In his first game back from injury, he recorded 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet l Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr. l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin.

Bulls vs Nets Prediction

James Harden's return to the starting five has tilted the balance in favor of the Nets. Kyrie Irving is still unavailable, but Landry Shamet has done an exceptional job filling in for the guard.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, have an offensive juggernaut in Zach LaVine. However, his effort alone might not be enough for the Bulls to take down the no.1 team in offensive rating in the league this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are the stronger team and are expected to win on Saturday.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Nets game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls match will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Chicago and YES2. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.