Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Chicago Bulls go out of Windy City to visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Chicago, which is winless in two tries against the hosts, will try to prevent a shutout in the season series. The Bulls will be coming in shorthanded so the remaining players will have to step up for the visitors to win.

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop in the showdown with the Bulls. Brooklyn’s last two wins, though, came against teams dealing with injuries. They might have the same outcome when they face Chicago.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bulls poured it on against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to thump their opponents 125-99. When they’re humming, they are capable of beating good teams. Chicago has what it takes to beat the Nets but it will have to put its act together.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Barclays Center will host the tussle between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. YES and NBC Sports Chicago will cover the game locally. Streaming is also an option by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (-170) vs. Nets (+145)

Spread: Bulls (-4.0) vs. Nets (+4.0)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o214.5 -110) vs. Nets (u214.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Game preview

The barometer of the Chicago Bulls’ success is no secret. DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic have to play well simultaneously. If the trio can get it going on Friday, the Bulls have an excellent chance of drubbing the hosts.

Expand Tweet

The Brooklyn Nets’ formula to success is also nothing surprising. Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas have to show up. If one of them has an off night, the Nets are almost always in trouble.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White, SG - Alex Caruso and SG - Ayo Dosunmu will start for the Chicago Bulls.

Billy Donovan could ask Torrey Craig to come in first to relieve Dosunmu for more size and length. Andre Drummond is also another option if Vucevic needs a breather.

PF - Dorian Finney-Smith, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nic Claxton, PG - Dennis Schroder and PG - Cam Thomas will open the game for the Brooklyn Nets.

Trendon Watford has been playing a good job off the bench for interim Nets coach Kevin Ollie. He could continue his sixth-man role for the crippled Nets.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an 18.5 over/under points prop. “Brooklyn Bridges” has struggled to put up points for the entire month. Chicago may be undermanned but it has capable defenders such as Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig. Bridges could fail to hit past his points prop.

Like Bridges, Coby White has an 18.5 over/under points prop. White has averaged 20.0 PPG in his last two games and against Brooklyn’s crippled roster, he could go over his line.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

If the Bulls can sustain the form they showed in ripping the Indiana Pacers two nights ago, they will likely be too much for the Nets. If Chicago reverts to its usual performance, the Nets could win or lose but cover the spread.