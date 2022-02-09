Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Spectrum Center for an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Wednesday, February 9. In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Bulls beat the Hornets 119-113, thanks to Nikola Vucevic's 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulls come into this game after a tough 127-124 defeat to the Phoenix Suns. DeMar DeRozan (38 points) and Nikola Vucevic (32 points) kept their team in the game. However, Devin Booker and Chris Paul had other plans on the night.

The Hornets also went down 116-101 in their last game against the Toronto Raptors. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball combined for 45 points, but their efforts were not enough. Four Raptors starters scored at least 20 points on the night.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have listed five players in their injury report for this game. Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. have all been ruled out due to injuries. The team will hope to get their stars back by the time the postseason commences.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Injury Ayo Dosunmu Out Concussion Protocol Alex Caruso Out Right Wrist Injury Derrick Jones Jr. Out Right Finger Fracture Marko Simonovic Out G-League

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop According to the Bulls’ injury report, Ayo Dosunmu is in concussion protocol and will miss the game in Charlotte. According to the Bulls’ injury report, Ayo Dosunmu is in concussion protocol and will miss the game in Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have listed four regular players and two two-way players on their injury report.

Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels are reported to be out due to injuries. Meanwhile, James Bouknight's status has been updated as doubtful for this game. Both their two-way players Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis are listed out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out Left Ankle Sprain Jalen McDaniels Out Left Ankle Sprain Cody Martin Out Left Ankle/ Achilles Soreness James Bouknight Doubtful Right Wrist Sprain Arnoldas Kulboka Out G-League Scottie Lewis Out G-League

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers

The Chicago Bulls will most likely make only one change to the lineup that played against the Suns.

Ayo Dosunmu is out for the game, and he could be replaced by Coby White as the point guard. White should partner Zach LaVine in the backcourt. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan could man the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets could use LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt. Gordon Hayward is out of this game, and could be replaced by Kelly Oubre in the small forward position. Oubre could play alongside Miles Bridges in the frontcourt, while Mason Plumlee starts at center.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee.

