Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

A matchup between two young Eastern Conference teams unfolds Sunday night as the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls are riding a two-game winning streak, while the Hornets have dropped two straight.
The Bulls are on track for the play-in tournament, holding the No. 9 spot with a 35-42 record. However, they are just one game behind the Atlanta Hawks and could move up to the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have faced struggles all season and are aiming for their 20th win.
Here’s a preview of the Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets game, scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Bulls (-430) vs Hornets (+340)
Spread: Bulls -9.5 (-110) vs Hornets +9.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Bulls o227.5 (-110) vs Hornets u227.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets preview
This is the fourth and final meeting between these teams this season. The Bulls won two of the first three matchups, first by 14 points and then by seven in overtime, both in December. The Hornets took the third meeting by a narrow two points in January.
This time around, the Hornets have nothing left to play for other than improving their lottery position, while the Bulls are focused on finishing strong and climbing the standings. This could be a matchup between the Ball brothers, but LaMelo has already been ruled out for the season, and Lonzo’s status is uncertain.
The Bulls have won six of their last eight games, while the Hornets have only managed to win once in their last eight outings.
Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups
Bulls
G - Josh Giddey | G - Coby White | F - Kevin Huerter | F - Matas Buzelis | C - Nikola Vucevic
Hornets
G - Seth Curry | G - KJ Simpson | F - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Miles Bridges | C - Jusuf Nurkic
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets betting props
- Coby White O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.
- Miles Bridges O/U 20.5 points – Take the over.
- Josh Giddey O/U 8.5 rebounds – Take the over.
Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets prediction
This game should be a comfortable victory for the Chicago Bulls, as they have a healthier roster and are on a positive streak. Expect them to cover the spread and win by double digits.
Our prediction: Bulls win by 16.
