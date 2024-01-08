Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 8, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will face the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three nights on Monday. Chicago handily won 104-91 on Friday and will be looking to stay unbeaten against Charlotte in the season series. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic returned from multiple game absences due to their respective injuries in the Bulls’ rousing victory.

The Hornets will again be badly undermanned. They will not have LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams. Beating the Bulls who have gotten two of their best players back will be a huge task for them again.

Coby White continues his emergence for the Bulls despite the return of LaVine and Vucevic. In the win against the Hornets, he led Chicago in points (22), rebounds (10) and assists (6). Bulls coach Billy Donovan will be thrilled that the young guard has sustained his form.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Chicago Bulls (16-21) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-25)

Date and Time: January 8, 2024 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling to score as several of their key players have been injured. LaMelo Ball’s absence has caused the offense to be out of rhythm. The offense isn’t the only issue that the team hasn’t solved, though. Charlotte is the second-worst team in defensive rating. The Hornets have to step up on both ends of the floor to have a chance of beating the Bulls.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are ruled probable but the two are expected to play. The Bulls had little trouble beating the Hornets due to their superior lineup. A repeat of the beatdown is on the horizon if Charlotte can’t play with more energy and hustle, particularly on defense.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups

Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine came off the bench in their return. They may get the start on Monday. DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Dalen Terry are likely to join the two in the first five.

The Hornets could have Brandon Miller, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards open the game.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him at FanDuel is 20.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. “Deebo” has scored over 20 points in seven out of his last 10 outings.

The return of LaVine and Vucevic might have an impact on DeRozan’s scoring. He might not get over the points prop on Monday.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.4 points per contest this season. The over/under points prop for him at DraftKings is 23.5. Bettors get -115 regardless of what they pick.

Bridges has been on a tear over the last three games. He is averaging 27.0 points on 62.0% shooting, including 50.0% from deep. The in-form forward could go over his points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions

The moneyline for the Bulls is -240 while it’s +195 for the Hornets. Chicago is a -6.5 favorite in Charlotte.

The Chicago Bulls have a vastly superior lineup and are playing very well. They should make it two straight wins against the Hornets and do it against the spread.