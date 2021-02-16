Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls take on the Charlotte Hornets in an exciting 2020-2021 NBA season matchup at Spectrum Center.

The Chicago Bulls are 9th in the East while the Charlotte Hornets are just two places above them, in 7th. Both sides are aiming for a playoff berth this season, which makes this battle an interesting one for viewers to watch. The Bulls are fresh off a win after beating the Pacers 120-111. The Hornets, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Spurs 122-110.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, 18th February 5.30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been inconsistent in the past few weeks and have won three and lost three of their last six games as a result. Billy Donovan will be hoping his side can win a second straight game after failing to do so in 11 games on the trot. The Chicago Bulls will be hoping to take some inspiration from their 120-111 fighting OT win against the Indiana Pacers in the last game.

Zach LaVine was tremendous again, as he also contributed heavily in the defense to make sure his side got over the line. The All-Star bound guard of the Chicago Bulls is improving with each game as his side aspire to make the playoffs this year after enduring a mixed start to the season.

The Chicago Bulls will be hoping they can put up a good defensive performance to contain the Charlotte Hornets, when the two sides square off on Wednesday evening.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine warms up ahead of a game.

Week after week, the Chicago Bulls' best player Zach LaVine continues to prove why he is the key to the franchise's hopes to make the playoffs once again.

Zach LaVine's performance against the Pacers led the Bulls to victory as the guard scored 30 points, provided 3 assists and claimed 9 boards. LaVine forced the game into OT after scoring 12 of his 30 points in the last quarter.

LaVine then put in an impressive shift in regulation time on the defensive end to make sure the Chicago Bulls got over the line. The last game was potentially the start of LaVine proving he can be an all-round player. If he can continue his two-way performance in the next game, the Charlotte Hornets will find it hard to deal with the Bulls' star player.

Predicted Lineup

G Zach LaVine, G Coby White, F Patrick Williams, F Garrett Temple, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets continue their run as one of the most exciting teams in the NBA right now. The next phase of the league is crucial, though, and coach James Borrego will be hoping his side can offer consistent displays more often from here on.

The Charlotte Hornets are seventh in the East despite having a 13-15 record this season. With teams like the Chicago Bulls breathing down their necks, the shorthanded Hornets are in desperate need of a flurry of wins in the next few games to make sure they don't bottle their chances to make it to the playoffs.

To do so, the likes of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Zeller will have to deliver, while key players such as Gordon Hayward and Devonte Graham continue to recover from injuries or return from quarantine.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball warms up for the Charlotte Hornets

Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball has been a joy to watch. Fans and analysts have been impressed by the way the youngster conducts play and makes huge shots. The Charlotte Hornets floor-general initially started from the bench but has now made his way into the starting lineup and is one of the regular starters on the team.

With multiple key players out injured, the Charlotte Hornets will need their young star to turn up the heat in this intense matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Ball has been averaging about 20 points per game since the start of February but has cooled down in terms of scoring over the last three games. This could be a great match for him to start scoring big or maybe even drop a career-high.

LaMelo Ball in 7 games as a starter:



21 PPG

6 RPG

6 APG

46% FG

45% 3PT



Hornets are 4-3 with LaMelo in the starting lineup 💰 pic.twitter.com/AzUaKlgYS4 — Overtime (@overtime) February 13, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Malik Monk, F Miles Bridges, F Terry Rozier, C Cody Zeller

Bulls vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls look well equipped compared to the Charlotte Hornets going into this match, making them the favorites.

However, the match being an away fixture could play its part in a potential Chicago Bulls loss. Billy Donovan will be hoping his side stays positive to make sure they don't lose out against the short-handed Charlotte Hornets.

Where to watch Bulls vs Hornets?

Local coverage of the game between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will be telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.