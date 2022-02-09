Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Spectrum Center on Wednesday, February 9. In the only encounter between the two sides this season, the Bulls were successful in grabbing a 133-119 win.

The Bulls enter this game on the back of a close-fought loss to the Phoenix Suns. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic combined to score 70 points, but the duo's efforts were not enough as the Suns took a 127-124 win on the night. Devin Booker starred on the night for Phoenix, as he scored 38 points on 60.9% shooting from the field.

The Charlotte Hornets also suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Miles Bridges led among all the scorers in the game with 25 points. But a weak fourth-quarter performance meant the Hornets would end up losing the game by a 116-101 scoreline.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 9, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, February 10, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. They have played with extreme confidence and are looking like a team that could make a lot of noise in the playoffs.

Their offense is led by veteran DeMar DeRozan, who is having a stellar season. His ability in the clutch has won them quite a few games. Despite the injuries suffered by the team, the All-Star starter has managed to keep things running smoothly in Chicago.

Going up against the Hornets, the Bulls will be hoping to get a win. Anything less than that will send them lower in the table. They have lost two consecutive games now and a win in this game will certainly shift some momentum in their favor going forward.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has become one of the most important parts of the Bulls franchise in just his first season in Chicago. The 32-year-old has averaged 27.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 5.1 APG this season and has been lurking around below the top 5 in MVP rankings.

In the last five games, DeRozan has averaged 34.2 PPG, which is sensational. Although the Bulls have won just two of those games, his performance of late has been commendable. DeRozan will be looking to keep going in this game against the Hornets and lead the Bulls to a win on the road.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Javonte Green, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets have been playing some really good basketball this season. They currently sit in the ninth position in the East with a 28-27 record. The team had a great record, but their recent five-game losing streak has caused them to fall into the play-in spots.

Players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have been key players for the team. Going into this game against the Bulls, the franchisee will be hoping they deliver. The Hornets are a side that has one of the best offensive units in the league. But while facing the Bulls, they cannot solely rely on that and will have to put on a solid defensive showing if they want to come out on top.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball earned his spot in the All-Star game as a replacement. He became the youngest player in the NBA to be selected to the All-Star game since LeBron James. The 20-year-old has averaged 19.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 7.5 APG in 48 appearances.

His passing ability is elite and that has helped others on the Hornets thrive this season. Ball scored 15 points in the game against the Raptors but had a poor night shooting. He will be hoping to better that against the Bulls and lead the Hornets to their twenty-ninth win of the season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Kelly Oubre Jr. , F - Miles Bridges, C - Mason Plumlee

Bulls vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Bulls and Hornets both have exciting rosters and this game will be the one to watch out for. However, considering the way both teams have played this season, the Bulls will be favorites to pull out the win. They have the likes of DeRozan, Vucevic and LaVine who are capable of producing match-winning performances on a daily basis.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Hornets game?

All games in the league will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bulls and the Hornets will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Southeast.

