Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 22, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Chicago Bulls in a 2020-21 NBA game on Friday, featuring the league's best young talent.

For the complete 2020-21 NBA Schedule, click here.

The Chicago Bulls currently hold a 6-8 record heading into their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. However, they have recently found their groove and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are struggling and have lost their last three games, dropping to a 6-8 record, which is even with the Chicago Bulls.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets - 2020-21 NBA season.

Date and Time: Friday, January 22th, 7:00 PM ET.

Venue: Spectrum Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Chicago Bulls Preview

Houston Rockets v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been coming into form, winning their last two outings and looking extremely efficient on offense.

In their last game, the Bulls defeated the Houston Rockets, 125-120, converting on 20 of their 45 three-point attempts.

The Chicago Bulls will need to continue to shoot efficiently from downtown in order to outscore the Charlotte Hornets because there is no guarantee that they will get many defensive stops.

According to cleaningtheglass.com, the Bulls have the third-worst defensive efficiency, allowing 115.6 points per 100 possessions.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls' current winning streak needs to be credited to Zach LaVine.

The 25-year-old is performing as one of the league's top players, averaging 27.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Advertisement

Zach LaVine’s last 6 games:



35 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST

45 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST

38 PTS - 5 REB - 6 AST

32 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST

18 PTS - 4 REB - 9 AST

39 PTS - 6 REB - 5 AST pic.twitter.com/qaLqWm9eLY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 16, 2021

If Lavine can continue his all-star caliber play, the Chicago Bulls will defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn their third consecutive win on Friday night.

Chicago Bulls' Predicted Lineup

G Zach LaVine, G Coby White, F Garrett Temple, F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets celebrates with teammate LaMelo Ball #2

The Charlotte Hornets have recently been falling off, losing their last three contests after starting the year 6-5.

Heading into the game against the Chicago Bulls, they will have had almost a full week of rest due to their Wednesday game against the Washinton Wizards being postponed because of health and safety protocols.

The rest may be exactly what the Hornets needed as they were beginning to become sloppy with their play offensively. In their last two games, they averaged 16 total turnovers.

If the Charlotte Hornets are to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls, they will need to make better decisions on the offensive end of the floor.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Advertisement

Terry Rozier has been one of the most explosive guards in the NBA this season. The sixth-year guard is averaging 19.9 points per game on 47.8% shooting.

If Rozier can be the best player on the court on Friday night and outplay Zach LaVine, the Hornets will beat the Chicago Bulls and earn their seventh victory of the year.

Charlotte Hornets' Predicted Lineup

G Terry Rozier, G Devonte' Graham, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo.

Bulls vs Hornets Prediction

Both teams have shown signs of brilliance this season. However, they also have many areas that need to be improved, so expect a closely-fought game on Friday night.

The determining factor in this game will come down to the two teams' stars. With the Chicago Bulls currently in better form, they are expected to take down the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Where to watch Bulls vs Hornets

Local telecast of the game will be available on Fox Sports Carolinas. NBA fans can also live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.