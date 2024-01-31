Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 31, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, clashing for the fourth time this season. Both teams are heading into the game looking to snap their recent slumps.

The Bulls lost three of their last four games, recently dropping a 118-107 decision against the Dallas Mavericks. The Hornets, on the other hand, lost their last four games, the last three coming by blowouts including a 113-92 New York Knicks win.

Stretching to some less recent games, the Hornets lost five of their last six and eight of their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips & predictions

The 22-26 Bulls and the 10-35 Hornets face off Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southeast in Charlotte and NBC Sports Chicago, with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (-140) vs. Hornets (+120)

Spread: Bulls -2.5 (-110) vs. Hornets +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 218.0

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Bulls are 3-0 against the Hornets, although the Bulls needed overtime to beat the Hornets on Jan. 8, 119-112. In the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls won their last five head-to-head clashes against the Hornets, and six of their last seven in the 2021-2022 season.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups

Do not expect to see either of the Ball Brothers showing up for the Bulls-Hornets game.

Lonzo Ball has long been ruled out for the season after undergoing a cartilage transplant on his left knee last August. Also, two usual Bulls starters, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, will remain out until the All-Star break due to their respective foot injuries.

The Bulls are likely starting again with Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Meanwhile, Lamelo Ball could once again miss the Hornets' home game against the Bulls due to a right ankle soreness that forced him to sit out their last two games.

Kyle Lowry was ruled out for the game due to an undisclosed reason, but Miles Bridges is expected to play through a left elbow contusion. Bridges will be joined in the starting lineup by PJ Washington, Nick Richards, Cody Martin, and Brandon Miller.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Key players, betting tips

Fan Duel has an interesting take on DeMar DeRozan's outlook offensively. He is currently a -104 favorite to go over his current point prop, but he is also a -122 favorite to go under.

With his output last game (25 points) just barely above his point prop, it's worth a try to bet that he will go below the prop, which is the more favored outcome. Fan Duel also projects Brandon Miller, who went for 29 points against the Knicks, to go over his point prop once more, but MGM Bet says otherwise.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Bulls as -140 favorites over the Hornets (+120 underdogs). The Bulls are -2.5 favorites against the Hornets in the spread.

It is interesting to note that the projection is for the Bulls to win by a close one in Charlotte.

However, considering how the Hornets' last three games went, it is highly recommended to bet on the Bulls prevailing by a blowout.

