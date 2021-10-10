Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls look ready to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 10th for their next preseason game.

The Bulls played the Cavaliers earlier this week in Cleveland, where they walked away with a handy 131-95 win. Having played against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 8th and clinching a second consecutive win in the preseason, the Chicago Bulls appear to be in top form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are looking to develop a string of consistent wins ahead of their regular-season debut. The Cavaliers lost their last game against the Indiana Pacers 109-100. They will also look forward to redeeming themselves for the blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls during their preseason debut at home.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls team in a huddle during timeout

Heading into their next preseason game, the Chicago Bulls have all their engines running. The addition of new key players to the lineup has helped boost Chicago's status in the Eastern Conference.

With most of their starters playing decent minutes in preseason games to help them acclimate to the system, the Chicago Bulls look ready to go heading into the regular-season. The only noteworthy absence from the team will be Coby White, who is expected to return to the side in mid-November.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.He will be re-evaluated in four months. Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.He will be re-evaluated in four months.

Another potential absence could be big-man Tony Bradley, who suffered a back injury earlier this week. His availability may be doubtful for this game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Coby White Out Shoulder Tony Bradley Doubtful Back

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers 2021 NBA preseason

Much like the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers boast a young and healthy squad eager to display what they're capable of. With the additional re-signing of big-man Jarrett Allen and the acquisition of Lauri Markkanen, the Cavaliers have a number of good pieces in their frontcourt.

There are no new noteworthy absences on the list for the game against the Chicago Bulls. Although Tacko Fall missed the first few games of the preseason and was away from the team as well, he made his debut against the Indiana Pacers. We expect to see him play against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineup

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic dribbles the ball at the Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets game

The Chicago Bulls have been very consistent with regards to their rotations in preseason games so far. With the addition of new players such as DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls added significant depth and potential to their roster.

To support their star duo of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, the addition of Ball and DeRozan to the starting lineup has resulted in a significant boost in their offensive prowess. With Alex Caruso coming off the bench, the rotational pieces on the Chicago Bulls roster continue to contribute to the team.

With the Bulls continuing to establish chemistry in their starting lineup, they may look to play the same pieces for significant minutes to get the team into rhythm ahead of their regular-season debut.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen protects the ball during the Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a number of talented pieces in their lineup, but the relative lack of experience on the team poses bigger issues. With an exciting backcourt combo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers also have a talented frontcourt of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also had success in making a great pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. By drafting a versatile big-man such as Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers have a lot of potential lineup variations that can help them stretch the floor with Mobley on the court for them.

The Cavaliers have some interesting pieces on the bench as well. With Kevin Love still able to contribute, albeit in limited minutes, the Cavaliers also have players such as Cedi Osman, Denzel Valentine and more recently, Dylan Windler, who played quite a few minutes for the side against the Indiana Pacers.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5's

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Javonte Green | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Jarrett Allen

