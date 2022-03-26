Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for an Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday, Mar. 26. The Bulls have won two of their three meetings with the Cavaliers this season.

The Bulls are coming off a disappointing 126-109 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Zach LaVine scored 39 points for the Bulls, but a brilliant fourth quarter for the Pelicans turned the game in their favor. Devonte' Graham scored 30 points, while CJ McCollum added 25 for the Pels.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, suffered a 117-104 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Six Cavs players scored in double digits, but Pascal Siakam racked up 35 points on 60% shooting to lead the way for the Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 26; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 27; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland, OH.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (42-31) have not been in great form since the All-Star break. They were the top team in the East for a while but are now down in fifth place.

The Bulls need a win to pull clear of the sixth-place Cavaliers (41-32). Zach LaVine has played well in the last few games. With only nine games left, the team will look for big performances from him. The likes of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will also have to start firing if the Bulls hope to end the regular season on a high.

Against the Cavs, the Bulls will have to step up to fancy their chances of a win.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso; G - Ayo Dosunmu; F - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; C - Nikola Vucevic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season.

Despite missing Collin Sexton due to injury, they are sixth in the East. They have prospered at the defensive end, and in Darius Garland, they have a talented youngster capable of handling the offense.

The Cavs have tough matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets coming up. So they have their task cut out as they seek to reach the postseason.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers will be desperate to get back to winning ways. They have not been playing great recently and will look to change that at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland; G - Isaac Okoro; F - Lauri Markkanen; F - Kevin Love; C - Evan Mobley.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Chicago Bulls 42-31 -110 Over 220.5 [-110] +1 [-110] Cleveland Cavaliers 41-32 -110 Under 220.5 [-110] -1 [-110]

Both the Bulls and the Cavaliers have had a bit of dip in the form recently and need to rediscover their mojo. This game could be a thriller. Considering the form of both teams and the players available, the oddsmakers have given both the Bulls and the Cavaliers equal odds to win this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The total has gone over in only one of the Bulls' last five games. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Bulls are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games

Cleveland Cavaliers

The total has gone over in three of the Cavaliers' last five games. The Cavaliers have gone over the total in eight of their last 31 home games. Darius Garland has grabbed a double double in four of his last five outings.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Bulls-Cavaliers game could go down to the wire. However, the Bulls will likely edge past the Cavalierss due to the players they have on the roster. Undoubtedly, the Cavs have a wide array of talent, but the likes of LaVine, Vucevic and DeRozan could prove to be too strong for the young Cavs side.

The Bulls have won 6 of the last 10 meetings between the two teams

The Bulls are 16-21 on the road, while the Cavs have a 23-13 record at home this season.

The Cavs are fourth in defensive rating, while the Bulls are 21st.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Cavs game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bulls and the Cavaliers will also be nationally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Ohio.

