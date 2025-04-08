Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 8, 2025

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other on Tuesday with contrasting playoff aspirations. Chicago, 0-3 in the season series against Cleveland, hopes to break through to stay out of the bottom in the play-in tournament. The Cavs will look to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference by sustaining their dominance over the Bulls.

The ninth-ranked Bulls are two games behind the Orlando Magic (38-40), who have a showdown against the Atlanta Hawks (37-41). If Chicago pulls off an upset against Cleveland, it will move closer to its goal of hosting a game in the play-in tournament. The visiting team will have to buck the absence of multiple key players to beat the Cavaliers.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction. Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Rocket Arena in Cleveland will host the final meeting between the Bulls and the Cavaliers. Basketball fans can also stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+450) vs. Cavaliers (-600)

Odds: Bulls (+11.5) vs Cavaliers (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o240.0 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u240.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

In the Chicago Bulls’ three losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, they were beaten up in the paint. The Bulls lost the points in the paint scoring, 176-138, a key reason for their loss. Even when the Bulls shot well from deep, they could not overcome the Cavs’ inside scoring dominance.

With Nikola Vucevic likely out with calf soreness, Chicago’s problems against Cleveland could only become worse. The Bulls, already without Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball, opted to give Coby White a rest. How Billy Donovan can coax more out of his injury-riddled roster could determine how the Bulls will fare.

The Cavs don’t have Donovan Mitchell, but their core is healthy. Cleveland can prevent the Boston Celtics from taking the No. 1 seed if they don’t fall into complacency against the injury-hampered visiting team.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Talen Horton-Tucker | SF: Matas Buzelis | PF: Patrick Williams | C: Zach Collins

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Isaac Okoro | SG: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Darius Garland is averaging 15.0 points per game in April on 40.9% efficiency, including 30.0% from deep. Without Donovan Mitchell, he will be more aggressive in looking for his shots. Still, he might not top his 22.5 (O/U) points prop because of his shooting woes.

Evan Mobley will also get more opportunities to score in Mitchell’s absence. Against Chicago’s hobbled frontline, the All-Star forward could top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Chicago Bulls are limping to the finish line. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have given them problems on both ends the entire season, they could suffer another loss. Cleveland might take the foot off the gas late to preserve key players and allow Chicago to cover the +11.5 spread.

