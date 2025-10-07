Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 7, 2025

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:59 GMT
The Chicago Bulls will open their preseason on the road with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Emerging star Coby White, who reportedly suffered a calf strain in August, is not expected to play. Without the combo guard, coach Billy Donovan will lean on Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will begin their preparation after their sizzling 2024-25 campaign ended in playoff disappointment. The Cavs retained the core that gave them the best record in the East, but also signed key additions. Backup guard Lonzo Ball will face the Bulls for the first time since he and Isaac Okoro exchanged teams.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Bulls (+240) vs. Cavaliers (-355)

Odds: Bulls (+7.5) vs. Cavaliers (-7.5)

Total: Bulls (o229.5 -105) vs. Cavaliers (u229.5 -120)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Bulls will give basketball fans another look at their young core led by Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago made a big run down the stretch last season to make the play-in tournament behind their new-look franchise cornerstones.

Without Coby White, the trio will have the chance to show if it is ready to carry the team to relevance again.

Noa Essengue, the No. 12 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, is expected to suit up for the Bulls. Isaac Okoro, who arrived in Chicago following the Lonzo Ball trade, provides experience and defense to the revamped roster.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers also made changes to a lineup that dominated in the regular season. They traded for Ball and then added free agents Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland’s core of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will still determine how far the team can go this season. If they’re healthy, which they were not in the playoffs last season, they are considered favorites to keep the top spot in the East.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Isaac Okoro | SG: Ayo Dosunmu | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Sam Merrill | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The Chicago Bulls’ retooled roster, even with Coby White, arguably does not have the same firepower, depth and experience as the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams are more concerned about installing plays and coming out of the game healthy. Cleveland, which will play in front of its fans, is likely to emerge as the runaway winner.

Edited by Michael Macasero
