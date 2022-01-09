Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with postseason aspirations, the Chicago Bulls head to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in this East versus West matchup.

The Bulls are currently flying high as they sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a 26-10 record as they enjoy a nine-game winning streak. Chicago have lost only once in their last 10 games and are 12-6 on the road so far this season.

Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls are nearly three games ahead of the second seed Brooklyn Nets, as they look to continue tightening their grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been quietly making strides in the Western Conference standings as they currently occupy the fifth seed. They have won their last five games and seven of their last 10 games, and are 10-8 at home this season.

Despite superstar Luka Dončić missing a huge chunk of games, they sit only five games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies but less than three games ahead of ninth seed Los Angeles Clippers.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Alex Caruso in action for the Bulls

The Bulls will be without the services of two key players in Javonte Green and Alex Caruso as the former suffered a groin strain and the latter has been placed into the Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Tyler Cook is the other absentee for the Bulls due to an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Tyler Cook Out Ankle Alex Caruso Out Covid-19 Javonte Green Out Groin

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis is out for this game against the Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks will have to take on the Bulls without the services of their two important players, Kristaps Porziņģis and Willie Cauley-Stein. The former is in the NBA's health and safety protocols, while the latter is out citing personal reasons. Luka Dončić has been listed as questionable for this game due to an ankle injury and will be a gametime decision.

Player Status Reason Luka Dončić Questionable Ankle Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Kristaps Porziņģis Out Covid-19

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine are expected to man the backcourt for the Bulls in this game while the frontcourt will be handled by DeMar DeRozan and Derrick Jones Jr. Nikola Vučević will be the center for the Chicago-based side.

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are expected to start as the guards for the Mavericks with Luka Dončić questionable. The forwards will be Dorrian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber. Dwight Powell will be the center in this lineup.

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball, Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine, Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan, Power Forward: Derrick Jones Jr., Center: Nikola Vučević

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Jalen Bruson; Shooting Guard: Tim Hardway Jr.; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Maxi Kleber; Center: Dwight Powell

