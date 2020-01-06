Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th January 2020

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Monday, 6th January 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

Chicago Bulls (13-23): 104-111 loss to the Boston Celtics (4th January)

Dallas Mavericks (22-13): 120-123 OT loss to the Charlotte Hornets (4th January)

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls suffered a 13th home defeat of the season on Saturday as the Boston Celtics left Chicago with a 111-104 win. The Bulls managed to get within touching distance in the fourth quarter, but they always looked second best to a good Boston team, and Chicago has now started the year with back-to-back defeats.

A 13-23 record leaves the Bulls three games behind the 8th placed Orlando Magic - and Jim Boylen's team will be glad to be back on the road following a rough stretch at home.

There are also a few positives for the Bulls as Lauri Markkanen is enjoying an upturn in form, while Zach LaVine is quickly establishing himself as one of the best scorers in the East.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been excellent on the offensive end

LaVine's long-term fit on the Bulls continues to split opinion among fans, although the 24-year-old has been Chicago's only consistent scorer this season. In his last outing, LaVine dropped 35 points in 38 minutes against the Celtics, and for the season, the guard is now averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest.

Bulls Predicted Lineup:

Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr, Tomas Satoransky, Zach LaVine

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled for consistency over the past 10 days, and despite Luka Doncic's huge 39-point triple-double, they fell to an overtime defeat to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The loss was Dallas' third in four games, and Rick Carlisle's team has slipped to sixth in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, only the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are averaging more points per contest, and further improvements to the roster are expected in the coming weeks.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is among the contenders to be named MVP

Luka Doncic has been excellent since opening night of the season, and while playing without the injured Kristaps Porzingis over the past three games, the Slovenian has averaged 35 points per contest.

For the season, Doncic is also averaging a near triple-double, and his individual performance will determine if the Mavs can pick up a much-needed win at home.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Dorian Finney-Smith, Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, J.J. Barea

Bulls vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Mavericks have struggled without Porzingis, and the Bulls have been a much better team on the road than at home.

Nevertheless, Doncic's presence for Dallas is enough to make them the heavy favorites against a Chicago team that may be without Markkanen due to an ankle injury.

Where to Watch Bulls vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest - Dallas and NBC Sports Chicago from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.