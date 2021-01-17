Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks host the Chicago Bulls, as the heavy-handed Dallas team take on the talent-packed young core of the Bulls.

The Bulls, have one of the best emerging talents in the league in Zach LaVine while Dallas come to battle with the dapper duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porziņģis

Both the teams have different goals this season where one is trying to establish itself as a title contender the other will be looking to earn his spot into the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 17, 2:00 PM CT ( Monday, 18th January 1:30 AM)

Venue: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA Schedule here.

Advertisement

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are packed with talent. They have a few future All-Stars and some young talent players the will turn out to be very good NBA veterans after they gain some experience in the League .

Despite not being able to win games, the Chicago Bulls have played with great chemistry and flow. They have shown real talent and have been coached very well by Head coach Billy Donavan.

The Bulls are 4-8 and have had a rough couple of weeks dropping 4 straight games. The Chicago Bulls will need big performances from multiple players if they are to snap their 4 games losing streak.

Presently they are 12th in the East and need a win desperately if they are to close in on one of the playoff spots.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

Advertisement

Zach LaVine has been phenomenal for the Chicago Bulls this season. He has played like an All-Star for the past two seasons and has been leading the team on and off the court.

He should finally get his first all-star selection owing to his ming numbing averages of 28.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc.

Chicago will need every bit of his brilliance if they are to beat the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming matchup.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

C Wendell Carter, Jr., F Patrick Williams, F Lauri Markkanen, G Zach LaVine, G Coby White

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks had a slow start to their season but since then have responded quite well going on a 4 game win streak which, was snapped in their previous game which the lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 109-112.

The Mavs will be looking to get back to their winning ways and should feel optimistic having both its superstars healthy and in prime form.

The Dallas Mavericks are 6th in the west with a 6-5 record. Dallas needs to win this game if they want to stay competitive in the West were at this moment every win matters.

Advertisement

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is probably the greatest talent since LeBron James. His flow and understanding of the game is one the best in the league.

He is a bit weak on the defensive side and needs to become a better defender, he lets too many players blow past him to get easy layups which have been an issue in his game and something that should get better with time.

For the season he is averaging 27.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field and an abysmal 26.0% from beyond the 3-point line.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

C Willie Cauley-Stein, Jr., F Kristaps Porziņģis, F Wes Iwundu G Tim Hardaway Jr., G Luka Doncic

Bulls vs Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks had their winning steak snapped in their previous game and will look to get back to their winning ways while on the other hand, Chicago Bulls have a young core who could make the game competitive for them.

Where to watch Bulls vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast on NBC SPORTS CHICAGO and will also be live-streamed worldwide on the NBA League Pass.