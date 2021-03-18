Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena this Friday as the two sides lock horns for the second time this NBA season. The Nuggets were the victorious side in the previous encounter between the two teams, winning by a 118-112 scoreline.

The Chicago Bulls' form has been indifferent post the All-Star break as they have managed just two wins in five outings during that stretch. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have won four out of five games in that same period.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls bs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 20th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying a better season than the previous one but still suffer from inconsistency. They have found it tough to put together winning streaks and haven't managed to win more than three consecutive games so far. They saw their two-game winning streak snapped by the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing, despite leading by 23 points in the second quarter of the game.

The Chicago Bulls eventually lost 99-106 as they ran out of steam down the stretch. The Bulls have lost on multiple occasions from winning positions, which is something they need to fix soon as the race to the playoffs heats up in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine was once again the leading scorer for his team with 29 points, while Thaddeus Young added 16 points.

Key Player - Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young #21 high fives Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

Veteran Thaddeus Young has been a decent performer for the Chicago Bulls so far. He recently replaced Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting five due to his remarkable efforts off the bench.

He is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his last ten games and is expected to be at his lethal best again when his side face the Denver Nuggets next.

His main challenge on the night will be to keep Nikola Jokic as quiet as possible during the course of the game. Jokic has been a threat offensively and has outperformed most of his counterparts in this campaign. If Young does manage to keep Jokic in check, the tie could swing in favor of the Chicago Bulls.

Predicted Lineup

G - Tomas Satoransky, G - Zach LaVine, F - Lauri Markkanen, F - Patrick Williams, C - Thaddeus Young

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been phenomenal in recent weeks and have barely put a foot wrong. Despite being shorthanded on multiple occasions, Malone's side have been able to produce results due to their strong fighting mentality. The Nuggets won their 24th game of the season in their previous outing when they dismantled the Charlotte Hornets 129-104.

Nikola Jokic led the team with his tenth triple-double of the season with 12 points, ten rebounds, and as many assists, while sophomore Michael Porter Jr. had 29 points and 13 rebounds on the night. The Denver Nuggets dominated in the second and third quarters of the match to take a 95-67 lead into the fourth. Jokic and co. didn't look back from that point and won the game easily.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets in action

Michael Porter Jr. has been unstoppable in the last few weeks for the Denver Nuggets. He has managed to score 20 points or more in each of the last five games, proving just how valuable he has been to their successful campaign so far.

Porter's top-drawer performances have taken the pressure off Jokic and Jamal Murray, giving the team a new dimension altogether.

He will once again be expected to put in a great shift as the Chicago Bulls could find it difficult to deal with three top stars like him, Jokic, and Murray firing on all cylinders at the same time.

Michael Porter Jr with the no-look three!



MPJ’s Last 5 GMS 🔥

28 PTS, 65% FG

20 PTS, 60% FG

23 PTS, 78% FG

21 PTS, 62% FG

24 PTS, 64% FG



pic.twitter.com/ZmGiWEOtoQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 18, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Will Barton, F - Paul Millsap, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Match Predictions

The Denver Nuggets will go in as the overwhelming favorites for this matchup. Their players are in better form compared to the Chicago Bulls and have also been more consistent. The only way the Bulls can pull off a shock win is if they get off to a good start and maintain that intensity down the stretch.

The match could be one-sided by the looks of it, but it will prove to be a good watch for viewers as the two teams are exceptional on the offensive end of the floor.

Where to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets game?

The game between the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets will be televised locally on Altitude and NBC Sports Chicago. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.