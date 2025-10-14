Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 14, 2025

The Chicago Bulls are in Mile High City for a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Chicago, which lost 127-121 to the Milwaukee Bucks three nights ago, hopes to bounce back with a win. Coby White, who has not played in the preseason, could still be out due to a calf issue.Meanwhile, the Nuggets look to extend their winning streak to three when they face the Bulls. After losing 126-116 to the Minnesota Timberwolves early this month, Nikola Jokic and Co. won back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers.Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Bulls (+250) vs. Nuggets (-290)Odds: Bulls (+8.0) vs. Nuggets (-8.0)Total (O/U): Bulls (o231.5 -111) vs. Nuggets (u231.5 -103)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets previewThe Bulls have not shot well from behind the arc in their opening two preseason games, which were both wins. They made 32.9% of their 3-pointers in two victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers.In the loss to the Bucks on Sunday, 11-for-41, a key reason they went down to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team. If Chicago, which does not have a strong inside game, particularly if Nikola Vucevic sits down, continues to misfire, beating the Nuggets will be tough.The Nuggets’ starting five of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and Jamal Murray seem ready for opening night. Denver’s shooters, except for Tim Hardaway Jr., have found their range. Hardaway Jr., signed in the offseason to spread the floor, is 1-for-11 in three preseason games.The Nuggets’ defense, though, might need some boost as the regular season draws near. In the preseason, they have a 109.7 defensive rating, 19th in the NBA. Perhaps the Nuggets can turn it on when needed, but too often in the past, they struggled in this area. Maybe putting more emphasis on it in the preseason could help their regular-season performance.Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineupsBullsPG: Tyus Jones | PG: Josh Giddey | SF: Isaac Okoro | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola VucevicNuggetsPG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Cameron Johnson | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola JokicChicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets predictionThe Denver Nuggets, who are looking like they’re in mid-season form, are cruising along. They could give their home fans a treat by beating the Chicago Bulls, who will likely keep Coby White out. The home team could rack up its third straight win with a comfortable margin.