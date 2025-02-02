Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 2, 2025

The Chicago Bulls take on the wobbly Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Both teams have played some hot and cold ball, although Detroit has the comfort of being seeded seventh compared to Windy City's 10th place in the East. It might not have the same crunch as the 90s Bulls vs Pistons skirmish, but the latter's bully-ball style of play has been one to watch out for.

The focus on the Bulls unfortunately has been more on their trade assets rather than how their season has panned out so far. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic continue to generate the buzz as the Feb. 6 trade deadline inches to a close. Their season to sum up has been mid at best, but it's worth noting they are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors. They are 21-28 and have a decent 12-12 away record.

The Pistons overcame a three-game losing streak with a surreal win over the Dallas Mavericks and will look to capitalize on the momentum. While Jaden Ivey's absence is a big blow, they have managed to prop up wins and stay at the .500 mark. Against the Bulls, with LaVine a doubtful participant, the Pistons will fancy their chances to rack up their second win on the bounce and payback for their 122-112 drubbing early on in the season.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Predictions

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will play at 3 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on CHSN and FDSDET. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Bulls +5 o233 (-110) +164 Detroit Pistons -5 u233 (-110) -198

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Preview

The Bulls have been erratic on both ends of the floor. Inconsistency and the lack of a solid 3-and-D wing have made life tough for the side. To add to their woes, LaVine's absence will be a dent in their offense with Coby White expected to do a bulk of the scoring.

Chicago is seventh in the league in scoring offense averaging 116.5 points and 110.6 points per 100 possessions. They shoot 46.6% from the field and are ninth in 3-point offense draining 37.2% of their 3s. Defense-nosed Detroit is 113.2 points per game on scoring defense and allows 110.8 points per 100 possessions. On offense, they lag behind the Bulls with 112.0 points and 109.1 points per 100 possessions.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups

The Bulls will be without Craig Torrey (right ankle sprain). Talen Horton-Tucker is listed as probable with left lower leg soreness, while Zach LaVine is listed as doubtful due to personal reasons.

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White SF Lonzo Ball PF Ayo Dosunmu C Nikola Vucevic

The Pistons are without Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture). Expect them to field the same side they did in their previous game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Position Player PG Cade Cunningham SG Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Ausar Thompson PF Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Betting Tips

Malik Beasley comes in with an o/u of -120/-130 on points. Tobias Harris is -125/-125 on points and rebounds, and Cade Cunningham is -104/-115 on points and assists. For the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic is -105/-111 on points, and Ayo Dosunmu is -110/-111 on points and rebounds.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Prediction

Detroit's advantage is their defense coming into this game, and without Zach LaVine, it will be tough for the Chicago Bulls to find buckets at will. The visitors will also have the task of containing Cade Cunningham, and these factors make the Pistons favorites to win the contest. Take Detroit to get past the Bulls.

