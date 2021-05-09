Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will look to secure their third straight win when they take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. The two Eastern Conference clubs will meet for the final time in the 2020-21 season.

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the East with a 28-39 record, three games behind the 10th-placed Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have dropped eight of their last ten games. Dwane Casey's side have remained at the bottom of their conference owing to an abysmal 20-48 result.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 9; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, May 10; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan.

Chicago Bulls Preview

2021 all-star Zach LaVine's return to the fold has earned the Chicago Bulls favorable results in their past two matchups.

LaVine has tallied a combined total of 38 points, eight rebounds and four assists over the course of his last two appearances.

The chances of the Chicago Bulls qualifying for the play-in tournament are slim at this stage. Nevertheless, the men in red are competing at a high level and will aim to finish the 2020-21 campaign on a positive note.

Zach LaVine extended his career-best double-digit scoring streak to 100 games with 25 points against the Celtics yesterday 💪@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Ylo8Thfq4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 8, 2021

The Chicago Bulls have a healthy roster for their game against the Detroit Pistons, with only Troy Brown Jr. missing action due to an ankle injury.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic is arguably the best player on the Chicago Bulls squad. The Montenegrin big man is primed to help his new team perform better in the coming seasons.

In the previous game against the Boston Celtics, Vucevic registered an impressive triple-double outing. Recording 32 minutes from the floor, the all-star added 18 points to go along with 14 boards and 10 assists in a winning presentation for the Chicago Bulls.

Vucevic has played 66 games this season, albeit a majority of them were with his former team Orlando Magic.

The 10thyear center has averaged 23.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per contest. Vucevic is shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons Preview

After their shock win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Detroit Pistons proved to be no match for the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The men from Motor City tipped off the game with a slow start, managing to add just 17 points in the first quarter, and never really posed a genuine threat to the 76ers the rest of the evening.

We sure missed seeing this from Jerami Grant, who returned to the lineup tonight. #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/AuIZmlKj9f — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 8, 2021

Detroit Pistons stars Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey failed to make an impact, adding an identical total of 14 points each in the loss.

The Detroit Pistons will hope for better fortunes in the 2021-22 season as they prepare for the upcoming NBA lottery in the summer.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant is the only bright spot in what has been a nightmare campaign for the Detroit Pistons. The former Denver Nuggets swingman has found a new home with the Eastern Conference club and has also become the new face of their franchise.

Grant has played 54 games with the Detroit Pistons, posting career-best numbers across the board.

The 27-year-old is averaging 22.3 points and 2.8 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field. In addition to his offensive repertoire, the seventh-year forward has added 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 33.9 minutes per contest.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Jerami Grant l Center - Mason Plumlee

Bulls vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are probably tanking on purpose with their eyes set on a higher draft pick. Meanwhile, the margin for error for the Chicago Bulls is low at this stage of the season.

Zach LaVine and company need to win every game from here on and pray teams above them in the Eastern Conference table falter.

The Chicago Bulls have a much healthier roster for Sunday's contest while also boasting two all-star players in their ranks. On that note, we predict the Chicago Bulls will emerge as victors in this tie.

Where to watch Bulls vs Pistons?

The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will be telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Chicago. International viewers can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.