Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 11, 2024

The Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Detroit leading the series 2-1. The Pistons won the previous game 105-95 on Feb. 27.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 11.

The Bulls hold a 145-135 all-time advantage against the Pistons. Detroit won the most recent game between the two teams behind Cade Cunningham’s 26 points, five assists and five rebounds. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 25 points each.

The Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on BS DET Extra / TV-20 Detroit and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (-450) vs. Pistons (+350)

Spread: Bulls (-9.5) vs. Pistons (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o217.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u217.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Bulls (37-42) are ninth in the East and will face the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament. If Chicago loses all of its remaining three games, it might swap places with Atlanta, but the fixture remains the same. The Bulls have lost two straight, including a 128-117 defeat to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Pistons (13-66) had a forgettable season and have the worst record in the league. They have lost five on the trot. Detroit most recently suffered a 120-102 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Jaden Ivey led the team with 25 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine (right foot), Patrick Williams (left foot), Lonzo Ball (knee) and Julian Phillips (foot). Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps) and Andre Drummond (knee) are questionable, while Alex Caruso is probable with an ankle issue. Chicago coach Billy Donovan should start:

PG: Coby White SG: Alex Caruso SF: DeMar DeRozan PF: Javonte Green C: Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls’ key substitutes should be Dalen Terry and Torrey Craig.

Detroit ruled out Ausar Thompson (blood clot), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), Stanley Umude (right ankle) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for the rest of the season. Simone Fontecchio will miss Thursday’s game with a toe injury. Cade Cunningham is questionable with a knee issue. Detroit coach Monty Williams should start:

PG: Marcus Sasser SG: Jaden Ivey SF: Troy Brown Jr. PF: Chimezie Metu C: Jalen Duren

Detroit’s key substitutes should be Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and James Wiseman.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 28.5 points. DeRozan should reach that mark as he gears up in hopes of leading Chicago to a long postseason run.

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Bulls are heavily favored on the road. Detroit is without key players and its season is done, which leaves the team without much motivation for the game. Chicago should cover the spread for a win. If the Bulls can come out strong in the first quarter, the team total should go over 217.5 points.