Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will embark on a punishing road jaunt starting with a game against the best team in the NBA right now, the Golden State Warriors.

The Bulls are missing a few key pieces, including starting power forward Patrick Williams, but are still impressive with an 8-3 record.

The Chicago Bulls have beaten the hot Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks on their two-game winning run. They’re going to have to play much better against the sizzling Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Steve Kerr’s team is 10-1, with their only loss coming in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies. Even without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors have pummeled opponents on both ends of the floor. The Bay Area team is ranked in the top three in the NBA in both defensive and offensive ratings.

Chicago will be even more shorthanded as All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has been placed under health and safety protocols. Golden State could also play without Draymond Green, who suffered a right-thigh contusion against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will play the Golden State Warriors without their starting frontcourt of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

Vucevic, who guarded Joel Embiid in back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Patrick Williams has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his wrist against the New York Knicks.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter es.pn/3c8x8ks Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told @wojespn Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told @wojespn. es.pn/3c8x8ks

Last year’s starting point guard, Coby White, continues to rehabilitate a left shoulder injury and will be out.

Devon Dotson has been assigned to the G-League, while All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is still playing through a left thumb sprain.

Player: Status: Reason: Dotson, Devon Out G League - Two-Way LaVine, Zach Available Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Vucevic, Nikola Out Health and Safety Protocols White, Coby Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Injury Management Williams, Patrick Out Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Ligament Tear

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

As mentioned, Draymond Green suffered a right thigh contusion in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has been listed as questionable. Damion Lee is another player who could sit out as he is also questionable.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kerr says Draymond (thigh contusion) is still questionable for Friday vs Bulls. Kerr says Draymond (thigh contusion) is still questionable for Friday vs Bulls.

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting for Klay Thompson to return after a long time on the injured list. James Wiseman will not suit up as he is recovering from a right knee injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Green, Draymond Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Thigh; Contusion Lee, Damion Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Soreness Thompson, Klay Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Injury Recovery Wiseman, James Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Billy Donovan will once again have to improvise without the Chicago Bulls' All-Star center in the middle. He previously replaced Patrick Williams with Javonte Green and moved DeMar DeRozan into the power forward slot. It worked quite well, simply because of Nikola Vucevic’s presence. In his place, the seldom-used Tony Bradley could start at center.

The backcourt will feature the electrifying Zach LaVine as the shooting guard and Lonzo Ball as the do-it-all point guard.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are off to the best start in the NBA this season

Kevon Looney’s splendid defensive job on Karl-Anthony Towns deserves an encore, so he should start again against the Chicago Bulls. If Draymond Green sits this one out, the Golden State Warriors could go with Nemanja Bjelica, who has been quietly solid for the team this season.

Steph Curry’s MVP-level play continues to be highlighted from the point guard position. Playing shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors will be the up-and-coming Jordan Poole.

Former Timberwolves player Andrew Wiggins was the star of their last game and should get the nod for the small forward role.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Tony Bradley

Golden State Warriors

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Nemanja Bjelica | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh