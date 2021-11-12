Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will embark on a punishing road jaunt starting with a game against the best team in the NBA right now, the Golden State Warriors.
The Bulls are missing a few key pieces, including starting power forward Patrick Williams, but are still impressive with an 8-3 record.
The Chicago Bulls have beaten the hot Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks on their two-game winning run. They’re going to have to play much better against the sizzling Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Steve Kerr’s team is 10-1, with their only loss coming in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies. Even without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors have pummeled opponents on both ends of the floor. The Bay Area team is ranked in the top three in the NBA in both defensive and offensive ratings.
Chicago will be even more shorthanded as All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has been placed under health and safety protocols. Golden State could also play without Draymond Green, who suffered a right-thigh contusion against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls will play the Golden State Warriors without their starting frontcourt of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.
Vucevic, who guarded Joel Embiid in back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Patrick Williams has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his wrist against the New York Knicks.
Last year’s starting point guard, Coby White, continues to rehabilitate a left shoulder injury and will be out.
Devon Dotson has been assigned to the G-League, while All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is still playing through a left thumb sprain.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
As mentioned, Draymond Green suffered a right thigh contusion in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has been listed as questionable. Damion Lee is another player who could sit out as he is also questionable.
The Golden State Warriors are still waiting for Klay Thompson to return after a long time on the injured list. James Wiseman will not suit up as he is recovering from a right knee injury.
Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups
Chicago Bulls
Billy Donovan will once again have to improvise without the Chicago Bulls' All-Star center in the middle. He previously replaced Patrick Williams with Javonte Green and moved DeMar DeRozan into the power forward slot. It worked quite well, simply because of Nikola Vucevic’s presence. In his place, the seldom-used Tony Bradley could start at center.
The backcourt will feature the electrifying Zach LaVine as the shooting guard and Lonzo Ball as the do-it-all point guard.
Golden State Warriors
Kevon Looney’s splendid defensive job on Karl-Anthony Towns deserves an encore, so he should start again against the Chicago Bulls. If Draymond Green sits this one out, the Golden State Warriors could go with Nemanja Bjelica, who has been quietly solid for the team this season.
Steph Curry’s MVP-level play continues to be highlighted from the point guard position. Playing shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors will be the up-and-coming Jordan Poole.
Former Timberwolves player Andrew Wiggins was the star of their last game and should get the nod for the small forward role.
Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Tony Bradley
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Nemanja Bjelica | Center - Kevon Looney