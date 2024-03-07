Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

The Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State winning the previous game 140-131 on Jan. 12.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 7.

The Bulls hold a 85-80 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent matchup behind Klay Thompson’s 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+240) vs. Warriors (-300)

Spread: Bulls (+7) vs. Warriors (-7)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o223.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Chicago Bulls (30-32) are ninth in the East and have won two in a row, including a 119-117 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. DeRozan led Chicago with 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic had 25 and 23 points, respectively.

The Golden State Warriors (33-28) are ninth in the West and are looking to secure a top-six finish to stay clear of the play-in tournament. After a disastrous 140-88 loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Warriors came back strong to blowout the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 on Wednesday. Steph Curry had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Jonathan Kuminga had 20 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Bulls will be without Zach Lavine (right foot injury), Patrick Williams (bone edema on left foot), Lonzo Ball (knee), Torrey Craig (knee) and Dalen Terry (personal) on Thursday. Chicago coach Billy Donovan should start:

PG: Coby White SG: Ayo Dosunmu SF: Alex Caruso PF: DeMar DeRozan C: Nikola Vucevic

The Warriors have a healthy roster, and coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He averages 21.4 points against the Warriors in 27 games and should put up 21.5 points or more on Thursday.

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points. Curry had an efficient 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting on Wednesday, including 6-of-10 from the 3-point line. He should find it fairly easy to score against Chicago and end the night with over 26.5 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are favored at home and rightly so. If Wednesday was any indication of things to come, Golden State should play some aggressive basketball to end the regular season. Expect the Warriors to cover the spread and get a win. It should also be a high-scoring game, with the game total surpassing 223.5 points.