Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The new-look Chicago Bulls continue their Western Conference road trip and head to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Both teams will look to end their losing streak in this match.

The Warriors are suffering without their star player Stephen Curry as he recovers from a tailbone contusion. They are 1-6 without him in the lineup, however he has been upgraded to questionable status for this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 30th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors risk missing the postseason and have struggled this year. The second unit is unable to win games when the starters are off the floor, while Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have also been quite inconsistent.

They are currently 10th in the conference standings and if they don't win enough games, they might fail to take Stephen Curry in the playoffs this year as well. Several analysts believe the Golden State Warriors need to intentionally tank the season since they have no chance of making a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has been putting on a show as a playmaker. He is averaging 8.4 assists a game while also leading the team in rebounds and steals.

Coach Steve Kerr has found great potential in guards Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion and they continue to see increased minutes. Meanwhile, James Wiseman has impressed in his rookie campaign. Coach Kerr stated earlier this week that he'll be the starting center for the rest of the games.

Steve Kerr (via @DRK957) on Wiseman's starting job:



"I see it as permanent.......James is going to take a leap and I think these last 28 games are going to help initiate that. We're going to be a different team. I like where all this is heading."



🎧 https://t.co/vCrXL72Quc pic.twitter.com/XdyxJeN8Og — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2021

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been upgraded to questionable status and there is a lot of expectation that he will suit up. He returned to practice with the team and is feeling much better.

Curry is undoubtedly the team's best player. He is averaging 29 points per game and making nearly 5 threes a game on 40% shooting from distance. Curry was earlier in the MVP conversation, but given the Warriors' record and his health, that seems a far-fetched thought.

He's (almost) back.



Steph "looked good" in a full practice with the Warriors today 👀https://t.co/3QDN98vdI2 pic.twitter.com/Nm1Ia5MAfQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - James Wiseman

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls huddle before the game against Philadelphia

The Chicago Bulls made a major move ahead of the NBA trade deadline and acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. Vucevic is one of just 13 players averaging a double-double this season and he dropped 21 points and 9 rebounds in his Bulls debut against the Spurs.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/KpYwrtRUx6 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 26, 2021

The duo of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic is expected to take this team to new heights. They both score over 20 points per game and the Bulls are predicted to climb the Eastern Conference ladder in the coming weeks.

However, they currently enter this game on a three-game losing streak and their schedule ahead is quite tough as well. The Chicago Bulls face the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and the Brooklyn Nets after Golden State.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

Zach LaVine is having a great year so far. He is averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game on an incredible 60% effective shooting this season. Several analysts have called him a superstar in the making and have predicted that he will bring the title back to Chicago. He is also shooting from a career-high 43.3% clip from the three-point line this season.

"We've just got to get our chemistry right... I'm very excited moving forward." -Zach LaVine on playing with Nikola.



📰 | @SamSmithHoops game recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 28, 2021

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Lauri Markannen | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Bulls vs Warriors Match Prediction

If Stephen Curry does end up playing, the odds will favor the Golden State Warriors. The Chicago Bulls have lost five of their last six games and need to figure out their season going forward. Even though Vucevic's services have been added, the team has to build chemistry and figure out the right rotations and strategies.

The Golden State Warriors, albeit reeling from losses, have a better record and a chance to end their losing run tonight. Wiggins has been shooting excellently ever since Curry was sidelined and we should expect more of the same from him.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Warriors game?

The Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors game will be locally televised on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

