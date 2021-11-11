Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Chase Center on Friday.

The Bulls are on a roll to start the season. They have an 8-3 win-loss record entering this contest. Meanwhile, the Warriors are on a six-game winning streak and own the best record in the NBA (10-1).

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 10:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 13, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The new-look Chicago Bulls continued their impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season with a 117-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks at home. Chicago tilted the game in their favor in the second half, pulling away with an 18 point lead mid-way through that stretch.

Lonzo Ball was the top performer of the night. The point guard made seven 3-point field goals on ten attempts, scoring 21 points, to go along with six assists and as many rebounds. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine ended with a team-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting. FIve players finished the night with 16 points or more.

The Chicago Bulls have been clinical on offense so far and will need to maintain that against the Warriors, the best defensive team in the league right now.

Key Player - Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso hasn't taken much time to get going with the Chicago Bulls this season. The reserve guard gives the team a solid push off the bench on both ends of the floor. This allows the team's stars to play more freely and dominate opponents with ease.

Caruso was in full swing in the Bulls' win over Dallas in their last game. He had 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The former LA Lakers guard also had six steals on the night to round off a brilliant two-way performance.

Alex Caruso's form and two-way play could make the difference against the Warriors, making him a key player for the Bulls for this contest.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Javonte Green, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been an unstoppable force so far this NBA season. They lead the league in defensive ratings (99.2), points per game (115.9), 3-point field goals per game (15.7) and assists (29.7 per game). They are also in the top three or five in several other statistical categories as a team.

The Warriors enter this contest on the back of a 123-110 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They started the game as favorites and played like that throughout the entire contest. Andrew Wiggins came up big against his former team as he tallied 35 points on 73.7% field goal shooting on the night, including a couple of posters on Karl-Anthony Towns. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry continued his MVP-caliber season, scoring 25 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Golden State Warriors will face a tougher challenge compared to the teams they have faced so far against the Bulls. They may have to play without Draymond Green, who suffered a thigh contusion against Minnesota in the last game.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have been getting contributions from all over, but Stephen Curry continues to be their most reliable player on the team. The game against the Bulls isn't going to be an easy one. It will require a special effort from the Warriors, especially Curry, who has been unstoppable thus far, to win this tie.

Chicago could put the Golden State Warriors under immense pressure at crucial junctures of the game. This is where Curry will have to showcase his potential to help his team prevail in those situations, making him a key player for this contest.

G - Stephen Curry, G - Jordan Poole, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Andre Iguodala, C - Kevon Looney.

Bulls vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are arguably the most impressive teams in their respective conferences. Both have great team chemistry and some exceptional talent at their disposal. This game could very well go down to the wire, making it difficult to predict the eventual outcome of this contest. The Warriors thrive on their homecourt, though, and that is something that could marginally swing the tie in their favor.

Where to watch Bulls vs Warriors

The game between the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors will be televised nationally on ESPN. NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide local coverage in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

