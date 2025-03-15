Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. Chicago is 10th in the East with a 28-38 record, while Houston is third in the West with a 42-25 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 148 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 75-73 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. In their last matchup on Nov. 17, Houston won 143-107 behind Fred VanVleet’s 28 points. Former Bull Zach LaVine led Chicago with 15 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 15, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and Chicago Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Bulls (+310) vs. Rockets (-390)

Spread: Bulls (+8.5) vs. Rockets (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o232.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u232.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets preview

The Bulls are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their past 10 games. They are coming off of a 116-110 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Coby White led the team with 31 points, while Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones had 18 points each.

Ad

Chicago is sweating it out over the fitness of Josh Giddey, who suffered an ankle injury. He is questionable for Saturday’s game, while Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu are out.

The Rockets’ season faltered for a while but they have regained momentum with a five-game win streak. This phase has coincided with the LA Lakers’ losing streak and has helped Houston move into the top three of the standings.

Houston will play the second leg of a back-to-back after dismantling the Dallas Mavericks 133-96 on Friday. Tari Eason led the team with 30 points, while Jalen Green had 23 points. Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Ad

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets betting props

Coby White’s points total is set at 24.5, a mark he isn’t expected to cover. We feel the same as he should be Houston’s primary defensive assignment. Bet on the under.

Tari Eason’s points total is set at 14.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. This seems like a good place to take a risk and bet on the over.

Ad

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a win at home and rightly so. We expect Houston to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 232.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback