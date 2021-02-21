Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - February 22, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls travel to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 NBA after a close 8-point victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The 9-13 Chicago Bulls, who are ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference, have missed the services of multiple players this season.

THIS IS A HIGHLIGHT! pic.twitter.com/HwfL8iJenj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 20, 2021

With Lauri Markkanen missing, Zach LaVine has become the offensive mainstay for the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have lost their last two games. They have been astute defensively but have struggled to outscore opponents. Nevertheless, they have the fourth-best defence and offense this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2021, 8:00 PM ET (Friday, February 20, 2021, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have struggled with multiple injury woes and have many players missing.

Lauri Markkanen remains unavailable for a few more weeks, while the likes of Otto Porter Jr. and Chandler Hutchinson are also expected to sit out the game against the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine, who is coming off a monster 38-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, will be expected to deliver again.

Wendall Carter and Thaddeus Young have also done well off the bench and might have to contribute against the Houston Rockets.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is shooting at a whopping 60.7% and has registered 28.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per match.

His shooting from the deep has also been very impressive, getting 42.9% of his shots on target. LaVine has been useful defensively as well, producing 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Zach LaVine tonight:



— 38 PTS

— 15-20 FG

— 3-6 3 PT

— Dagger pic.twitter.com/DvVTAvZ0lm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2021

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, G Garrett Temple, F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have been unlucky with injuries in recent weeks.

The Houston Rockets have had to deal with a number of injuries this season. They currently have two key players injured - Christian Wood and Victor Oladipo. Both are expected to miss a few more games, with DeMarcus Cousins expected to get some game-time in the coming weeks.

The Houston Rockets have been defensively efficient but need to be better in converting attacks, an area they have improved in recent games. They are currently 13th in the Western Conference and have a good chance of making the playoffs, especially with a few key players expected to return.

Key Player – John Wall

John Wall has come to the fore for the Houston Rockets in the absence of multiple key players.

Wall, who is currently producing 6.3 assists and 20.4 points per game, has impressed with his defensive skills for the Houston Rockets this campaign.

John Wall returns to DC tonight for the first time since being traded.



His Wizards' highlight reel is jaw-dropping 😱 pic.twitter.com/T2Be8Wpluq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Eric Gordon, F Jae'Sean Tate, F Danuel House, C DeMarcus Cousins.

Bulls vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets are missing many key players against the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Bulls have had difficult outings of late but have impressed despite not producing enough wins. They will go into this matchup as the favorites, although the game might as well end up going down to the wire.

Where to watch Bulls vs Rockets

The game will be broadcast live locally on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.