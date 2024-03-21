Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls, on a two-game winning streak, take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Thursday. The hosts are on a five-game winning streak, and a win against the red-hot Bulls will see them inch closer to 10th place, occupied by the Golden State Warriors.

While Chicago is pretty much a shoo-in for the play-in tournament, the Western Conference is wide open for the seventh and eighth seeds. The Rockets are three wins behind the Warriors.

Yheir schedule only gets more challenging, as they face the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves soon after. But the confidence with which they have been playing makes them legitimate contenders for a 10th-place finish.

The Bulls won their last contest against the Rockets in overtime. Coby White's 30-point outing saw them get past Houston 124-119 in OT at the United Center. Both teams are tied with 73 wins apiece in 146 regular season skirmishes.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Bulls and Rockets matchup is slated for tip-off at 8 pm ET. Fans can catch the game on Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Chicago.

Spread: Bulls +3.5 (-110), Rockets -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bulls +135, Rockets -160

Total (o/u): Bulls o217.5, Rockets u217.5

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets preview

The Bulls are yet to hit the .500 mark this season, and Thursday night gives them the perfect opportunity to get to the number.

They have a four-game lead on the Atlanta Hawks and trail the Philadelphia 76ers by the same margin. A win will cement their case as one of the prime teams for the playoffs.

They will hope that they can get past the wobbly Sixers to avoid play-in contention. The challenge though is that their ceiling is a lot shorter without Coby White in the mix. They rank 19th in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating.

The Rockets are better-placed in terms of firepower but are in an unforgiving West. Their journey just became a lot tougher with the Warriors beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Compared to the Windy City, Houston ranks 21st in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating. In Jalen Green, they have a bonafide star who has been relentless on offense.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups, subs, and rotations

The Bulls will most likely be without Coby White. The guard missed the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

His hip injury will mostly see the visitors stick to the same lineup with Ayo Dosunmu at PG, Alex Caruso at SG, DeMar DeRozan at SF, Torrey Craig at PF, and Nikola Vucevi at C.

The Rockets will field Fred VanVleet at PG, Jalen Green takes over SG duties, Amen Thompson at SF, Dillon Brooks at PF, and Jabari Smith Jr. will likely play C.

The Bulls have a dependable forward in Onuralp Bitim, while Andre Drummond fills in as center in the non-Vucevc minutes. Jevon Carter is one of the players capable of making a splash from the 3-point range.

As for the Rockets, the absence of Alperen Sengun means Jeff Green slots in for some valuable minutes when Jabari Smith Jr. takes the bench for a breather.

For the Bulls, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams and Julian Terry remain sidelined. That dents the team's production on both ends of the floor, but they have scraped out wins.

Houston, meanwhile, will miss the services of Sengun, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and center Steven Adams.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has been on a roll for the Bulls and comes in with an o/u of 22.5 (-110 over and -120 under). Jalen Green will be the most profitable bet with 24.5 (-105/+100).

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Chicago Bulls will be in a bit of a bother with White missing out. The Rockets are the favorites with homecourt advantage and their recent run of form. Expect the Rockets to cover the spread and outplay the Bulls.