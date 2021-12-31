Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, December 31. Both teams have met twice this season, sharing a win apiece.

Coming into this game, the Bulls are high on confidence as they are unbeaten in five games. Their last victory came against the Atlanta Hawks, where Zach LaVine scored 25 points. He has combined well with seasoned veteran DeMar DeRozan as the duo look likely to be All-Stars this season.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have lost three of their last four games. They have been inconsistent throughout the year. For this game, they will miss out on a few of their stars, and that could prove to be the difference when they take on the Bulls at home.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will be missing the likes of Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley, Ersan Ilyasova, Alfonzo McKinnie and Marko Simonovi due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Patrick Williams is indefinitely out due to an early-season injury he suffered. Alex Caruso has also been ruled, as he is recovering from a left midfoot sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Health and Safety Protocol Tony Bradley Out Health and Safety Protocol Ersan Ilyasova Out Health and Safety Protocol Alfonzo McKinnie Out Health and Safety Protocol Marko Simonovic Out Health and Safety Protocol Alex Caruso Out Left Midfoot Sprain Patrick Williams Out Wrist Injury

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have reported Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Jeremey Lamb as out of this game due to the league's health and safety Protocols. Meanwhile, TJ McConnell and TJ Warren have both been indefinitely ruled out due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Duarte Out Health and Safety Protocol Malcolm Brogdon Out Health and Safety Protocol Isaiah Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocol Jeremy Lamb Out Health and Safety Protocol TJ McConnell Out Right Wrist Injury TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls have been very consistent with their lineup this season. Although coach Billy Donovan has had to tweak his starting 5 due to injuries, his key players have remained the same.

For this game, the Bulls will likely start Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green could feature in the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center.

Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers find themselves in a bit of a predicament, as they have a few of their starters in the safety protocols. Coach Rick Carlisle will have to go to his bench to try and find a starting five for this game.

With Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon out, Oshae Brissett could start in the backcourt with Caris LeVert. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis should keep their positions in the frontcourt while Myles Turner starts at center.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Javonte Green; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert; Shooting Guard - Oshae Brissett; Small Forward - Justin Holiday; Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis; Center - Myles Turner.

