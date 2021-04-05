Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - April 6, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday in an enticing Eastern Conference matchup.

The Chicago Bulls are currently seeded 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-28 record. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are just above them in ninth place and have a 22-26 season record.

The two sides are level at 1-1 in the season series between them. Both teams will look to claim a win in their final contest against each other in the regular season.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 6, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 7th, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been in dismal form of late, winning just two of their last eight games. However, they seemed to have rediscovered their mojo in their last outing as they beat the mighty Brooklyn Nets 115-107 to snap their six-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine and new acquisition Nikola Vucevic led the charge for the Bulls as they combined for 47 points on the night. The Chicago Bulls were dominant in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 32-18 and shot 55% from the field to round off a brilliant performance.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been terrific for the Chicago Bulls since making his debut for them a few days back. He has featured in four games so far, averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and four assists per contest. Vucevic has been the Bulls' most efficient player during that stretch, with a player efficiency rating of 28.10.

He will be up against Myles Turner in the matchup against the Indiana Pacers and will have to outperform the former to give the Chicago Bulls a solid chance of winning this tie.

Vucevic will also have to be at his defensive best to ensure the Chicago Bulls do not endure another defeat owing to their season-long issues in that department.

If he can put in a decent shift on both ends of the floor, it will give the Bulls a significant edge over their opponents.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Nikola Vucevic gets it done on both ends as the @chicagobulls defeat the Nets!



Vucevic: 22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Zach LaVine: 25 PTS

Tomas Satoransky: 19 PTS, 11 AST

Kyrie Irving: 24 PTS, 15 AST (season high) pic.twitter.com/XkGgzA3mIu — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Thaddeus Young l Power Forward - Patrick Williams l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers' form has been indifferent throughout the 2020-21 campaign. They will aim to be more consistent from here on with playoffs qualification in their sights.

In their last game, the Pacers beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-133, snapping their three-game losing streak in the process. Caris LeVert had 26 points, while six players besides LeVert scored in double-digits to lead the Indiana Pacers to a much-needed win.

The Pacers shot 55% from the field, including 41% from the three-point line as they put on an offensive masterclass against the Spurs.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert #22 of the Indiana Pacers in action

Caris LeVert returned to form in his previous game after a difficult run of outings before that. In addition to chipping in with a 15-point game or more, LeVert will also need to be at his defensive best when he takes to the court on Monday night.

He will be going up against Zach LaVine and their matchup could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the game. LeVert is averaging almost two steals per game in his last 10 outings. This makes him a lethal weapon to neutralize a player like LaVine, who has been firing on all cylinders this season.

All-around game for @CarisLeVert as the @Pacers win in OT!



26 PTS | 9 AST | 3 STL

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Justin Holiday l Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis l Center - Myles Turner.

Bulls vs. Pacers Match Prediction

The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers seems like an evenly matched contest and the winner could be anyone's pick.

However, the Chicago Bulls' form post the All-Star break compared to the Indiana Pacers does make the latter the favorite to win this tie by a slender margin. Homecourt advantage could play a key role in helping the Pacers win as well.

Where to watch Bulls vs. Pacers?

The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers will be televised locally on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.