Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The reeling Chicago Bulls will take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago will be looking to get some revenge after losing 120-104 in the last meeting back in December. Bulls coach Billy Donovan will be hoping his team gets the job done minus key players.

The hosts will likely be in for a tough matchup as they will be playing the back end of two straight games. Less than 24 hours after dispatching the OKC Thunder 121-111 on Tuesday, the Pacers will be hoping they have the legs to win again. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will again spearhead the Pacers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bulls have been competing but their undermanned roster has been tough to overcome. Minus several key players, they will be hoping to beat Indiana for the second time this season. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will be front and center of Chicago’s attempt to snap out of a two-game losing streak.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

United Center will host the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. and will be covered by Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+145) vs. Pacers (-170)

Spread: Bulls (+4.0) vs. Pacers (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o231.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u231.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Bulls’ cavalry will not be arriving this season. The injury-riddled roster will be what coach Billy Donovan will be counting on to try and clinch at least a play-in spot.

Coby White has to be one of the contenders for Most Improved Player of the Year for carrying the team along with veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. All three will have to make plays on both ends of the court to guide their teammates.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers will have to try to extend their winning streak to three games despite having to finish a back-to-back set. Rick Carlisle’s troops, however, are young and athletic and should likely have the legs to compete with Chicago. If Haliburton is not forced to sit for rest, the home team will have a very good chance of keeping their winning run alive.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White, SG - Alex Caruso and SG - Ayo Dosunmu will likely open the game for the Bulls. If Donovan stays to his trend, he could take out “Deebo” first for either Terry Taylor or Onuralp Bitim. Chicago’s coach could also have Torrey Craig come in first for defensive purposes.

PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton are lining up for tip-off for Indiana. Carlisle’s substitution patterns have been quite liberal. He has several versatile players on the roster who could play different positions.

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are likely coming in first to help against Chicago’s rebounding edge. One of them could replace Nesmith or Nembhard.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan gets a 24.5 over/under points prop for Wednesday’s game versus the Indiana Pacers. Before stumbling to a 22-point output against Dallas on Monday, he had averaged 29.8 PPG in his previous four games. Indiana’s defense, which is one of the worst in the NBA, could allow him a big scoring night.

Tyrese Haliburton has a 19.5 over/under points prop. The Pacers’ franchise cornerstone has been struggling with his scoring in March. He is only averaging 14.8 PPG on 39.7% shooting, including 17.1% from deep. He is unlikely to get past his points prop with the way he has been playing.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are injury-riddled but the Indiana Pacers have to face them coming off a lung-busting win over Oklahoma less than 24 hours ago. In a battle of attrition, the Pacers home-court advantage and healthier lineup could see them extend their winning streak to three. They are also likely to grab the victory over Chicago’s +4.0 spread.