Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will continue their five-game Western Conference road trip with a stop at the Staples Center on Sunday to face the LA Clippers.

They are coming off a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors, and now face the LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Denver Nuggets after the Clippers. The Bulls are establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the East, and are likely to improve as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are enjoying a seven-game winning streak, tied for the longest in the NBA this season. The run is impressive, considering Kawhi Leonard's absence, bus has materialized due to the spectacular performances of Paul George. That has pushed him into the early MVP race as the LA Clippers are 8-4 through their first 12 games of the campaign.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine is available for this game despite a left thumb sprain, which is incredibly positive news for the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Williams remains out due to a ligament tear in his left wrist, while Coby White has been upgraded to 'probable' for this game. White hasn't played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Devon Dotson Out G-League Two-way Nikola Vucevic Out COVID-19 protocols Coby White Probable Left Shoulder Injury - Management Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear

The biggest name in their injury report is Montenegrin big man Nikola Vucevic who is the team's rebounding leader.

He tested positive for COVID-19, and has now entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the positive test means Vucevic will be sidelined for ten days or till he has two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard continues to remain sidelined, as he is recovering from his ACL injury, while Marcus Morris Sr. is out due to a left knee injury. Jason Preston and Keon Johnson, meanwhile, are also out of this game because of right foot injury and left ankle sprain, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Keon Johnson Out Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Right Knee Injury Serge Ibaka Out G-League On Assignment Brandon Boston Jr. Out G-League On Assignment

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka and Brandon Boston Jr. have been sent to the G-League on assignment. Ibaka asked to get minutes and have some rhythm during his rehabilitation so that he can return to the LA Clippers' starting lineup soon.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will likely use the same lineup they did in their last game, as they have no surprises in their injury report.

Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine should run the backcourt, with Ball starting at point. DeMar DeRozan will likely retain his small forward position while Jevonte Green starts as the power forward.

The two forwards often switch their frontcourt positions. Meanwhile, Tony Bradley should continue subbing in as the center until Nikola Vucevic returns. Alex Caruso is the team's sixth man, and is leading the league in steals.

LA Clippers

Coach Tyronn Lue has done an amazing job utilizing his roster in rotations as the LA Clippers continue to deploy an undermanned lineup.

Paul George has shifted to the small forward position, and Eric Bledsoe is now the starting shooting guard of the team. Reggie Jackson is now the team's point guard, and has flourished in his new role, while Ivica Zubac continues to impress as the center.

And finally, Nicolas Batum will likely start as the power forward until Marcus Morris Sr. returns. Meanwhile, Terence Mann and Luke Kennard should get the most minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Tony Bradley.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

