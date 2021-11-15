Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will continue their Western Conference road trip in the 2021-22 NBA when they take on the LA Lakers on Monday at the Staples Center. The Bulls are coming off a ten-point victory against the LA Clippers in their last game. In the process, the Bulls snapped the Clippers' seven-game winning streak, dominating the first and fourth quarters of the game.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers escaped with a narrow eight-point victory against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers had a convincing lead, but the Spurs came back to within two points. It felt like Russell Westbrook and co. were going to blow up another game. However, they went on a 9-3 run in the dying minutes to ice the game on the night.

The LA Lakers have been underwhelming to begin the season. They are 8-6 through their first 14 games, and their offense has visibly been in disarray. Russell Westbrook isn't performing at a high level, and Anthony Davis' injury issues are constantly lingering over the team.

If The Brow misses games, it could get catastrophic for the LA Lakers. Nevertheless, on a positive note, Talen Horton-Tucker is back in the lineup.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, didn't even make the playoffs last season, and many analysts predicted them to be a mid-table team this year. But they are establishing themselves as a legitimate title contender early in the season. The Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference with a 9-4 record, and are expected to improve as the season progresses.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine (right) and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls warming up

Patrick Williams remains out due to a ligament tear in his left wrist, while Coby White has been upgraded to 'probable' for this game. White was listed as 'probable' in the Bulls' last game as well, but didn't lace up. He hasn't played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nikola Vucevic Out COVID-19 protocols Coby White Probable Left Shoulder Injury - Management Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Devon Dotson Out G-League Two-Way

The biggest name in their injury report is Montenegrin big man Nikola Vucevic. He might be performing below his usual standard, but is the team's rebounding leader and LaVine and DeRozan's pick-and-pop partner.

He tested positive for COVID-19, and has now entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the positive test means Vucevic will be sidelined for ten days or till he returns two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers against the Miami Heat

The LA Lakers have a bevy of injuries this season, which has largely contributed to their subpar start. Their superstar talisman LeBron James is still injured, and is expected to be out for another week or so. According to Tim DiFrancesco, the LA Lakers' former head of strength and conditioning, King James is set to miss roughly 3-6 more weeks because of his abdomen strain.

Meanwhile, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves continue to be sidelined as well. Anthony Davis is probable due his lingering thumb sprain, but is expected to play, while Avery Bradley is questionable due to an ankle sprain.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Out Rectus Abdominis Strain Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury - Recovery Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Anthony Davis Probable Right Thumb Sprain Austin Reaves Out Left Hamstring Strain Avery Bradley Questionable Ankle Sprain

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are expected to deploy the same lineup that they did in their last game against the LA Clippers. Alex Caruso got his first start as a Bull at the power forward position, and will likely start tonight as well, specifically to guard Russell Westbrook. The former Laker is making his return to Hollywood alongside Lonzo Ball.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Alex Caruso on facing the Lakers for the first time since signing with the Bulls as a free agent Alex Caruso on facing the Lakers for the first time since signing with the Bulls as a free agent https://t.co/PTCyPtCNkG

Ball should start as the point guard while Zach LaVine retains his shooting guard position. DeMar DeRozan could start at his usual small forward position, and Tony Bradley is expected to start as the center until Nikola Vucevic is cleared to return to the lineup.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers feature no surprises for their game against the Chicago Bulls, so their lineup is expected to remain the same. Superstars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis should start at their usual point guard and power forward positions, respectively. One possible aspect from their last game is that Carmelo Anthony could start as the power forward while Davis starts at the center position.

The shooting guard spot has been a rotating position lately. Kent Bazemore used to start at the off-guard position, but Avery Bradley has since taken that spot. However, if Bradley doesn't lace up as well, either Wayne Ellington or Talen Horton-Tucker could start. Another possibility is that Wayne Ellington starts as the shooting guard if Bradley is absent, and Horton-Tucker plays the small forward role.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alex Caruso | C - Tony Bradley.

LA Lakers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Ellington | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - Carmelo Anthony | C - Anthony Davis.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Chicago 0 votes so far