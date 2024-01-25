Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for January 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers face off on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Their previous meeting in Chicago saw the Bulls register a 124-108 blowout win. The Bulls have continued to be more of a winning team since then, but their record is only 21-24.

The Lakers have found some rhythm of late, despite a few losses, but they are hovering around the .500 mark. They are 22-23 entering Thursday's contest. With a homecourt advantage and an offensively bolstered lineup, LA's chances to prevail against the Bulls will be better this time.

Both teams have won thrice in their last five games. The Lakers have had more impressive wins, though, as they beat the OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks in that stretch. The Bulls have won against the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzles. All teams are well under .500.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers injury reports for January 25

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls' injury report four injured players. Lonzo Ball is out for the season as he continues recovering from knee surgery. Torrey Craig and Zach LaVine, both week-to-week, are also out. Craig is dealing with a plantar fascia strain, while LaVine has an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams is probable with a right ankle strain.

Player Injury Status Lonzo Ball Left knee surgery Out Zach LaVine Right ankle sprain Out Torrey Craig Right plantar fascia sprain Out Patrick Williams Right ankle strain Probable

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers' injury report includes five players. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable. Davis is dealing with an Achilles problem, while LeBron has an ankle injury. Both are game-time decisions.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish and Maxwell Lewis join Gabe Vincent on the sidelines. Reddish has an ankle injury, Lewis is out with a general illness and Vincent is out for weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.

Player Injury Status Anthony Davis Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy Questionable LeBron James Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Questionable Maxwell Lewis Non-Covid illness Out Cam Reddish Right ankle sprain Out Gabe Vincent Left knee surgery Out

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers?

The Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers game doesn't make the national TV slate on Thursday. The game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Chicago and Spectrum Sportsnet in local regions. Viewers outside the two cities can catch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Despite their questionable status LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play and headline the game. Bulls' DeMar DeRozan will be the marquee player to watch out for Chicago.

Both teams are ninth in their respective conferences. They will be eager to inch closer to improving their record and get into the six-to-eighth spots. A top-six seeding assures a team a playoff seeding, while a seventh-eight place finish offers two chances to qualify for the playoffs in the play-in tournament.

