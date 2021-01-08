Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are hosting the Chicago Bulls this evening in the second part of a back-to-back clash in the Staples Center after losing to the San Antonio Spurs last night.

Expected to continue their development this season, the Chicago Bulls have instead proven that they could be contenders for a playoff berth in the East. Led by exciting guards Coby White and Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls twice prevailed on the road in Washington and once against the Portland Trail Blazers while also knocking off the Mavericks at home.

Meanwhile, in LA, the defending champions LA Lakers have started with a 6-3 record and have teething problems brought about by a flurry of new signings during the off-season. They looked as though they recovered their mojo with a four-match win streak before the San Antonio Spurs defeated them on Thursday in a game where the LA Lakers put on a poor defensive display.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls will remain without key forward Lauri Markkanen due to health and COVID-19 safety protocols. Ryan Arcidiacono and Chandler Hutchison will miss the west coast road trip too while the Bulls also have Tomas Satoransky self-isolating.

Billy Donovan said Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono continue to test negative but they almost certainly won't join Bulls' West Coast trip. Team is in dialogue with league to see if players can be cleared for on-court work back in Chicago. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 7, 2021

The LA Lakers have a much cleaner bill of health, with the only notable absentee from their lineup this evening being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is out with an ankle injury.

Alex Caruso returned to the LA Lakers roster last night after missing the team's last five games while self-isolating. The point guard played 20 minutes, picking up eight points and three rebounds.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

Los Angeles vs San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers will be looking for redemption and a return to form after their underwhelming performance last night.

Anthony Davis was visibly disappointed in his side's defense after kicking over a drink cart and will look to take out his frustration on an overmatched and seemingly softer opponent in the Chicago Bulls.

"We didn't play any defense tonight. Guys were able to do whatever they wanted." @AntDavis23's thoughts on tonight's #Lakers defensive effort. pic.twitter.com/unbPMgQiVR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 8, 2021

Coach Vogel has a near full roster to choose from except Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will be a game-time decision. The shooting guard was close to playing yesterday and would bring plenty of activity at the defensive end.

The Chicago Bulls will likely run the same team that narrowly lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, with no new injuries reported at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Advertisement

Chicago Bulls:

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Otto Porter Jr., F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr..

LA Lakers:

G Dennis Schroder, G Kyle Kuzma, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.