Chicago Bulls vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Historic rivals, the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers lock horns on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena. It's been a while since both teams have been at the top of their respective divisions before squaring off. The disparity is even bigger ahead of their latest matchup. The Bulls enter this game as one of the lottery-bound teams, while the Lakers are eyeing the second seed amid their push for banner No. 18.

Despite shipping their stars, the Bulls are ninth in the East with a 30-40 record. They have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games and are coming off an impressive 128-116 win over the Chicago Bulls. Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Kevin Huerter would be their key players against LA.

On the other hand, the Lakers are 43-26, third in the West. They have won three of their last four games. The Lakers dropped their previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks after resting Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt, while LeBron James and Rui Hachimura were also on the sidelines.

LA played six games in eight days, forcing JJ Redick to rest his key players often during this stretch. Nevertheless, all of them are on track to return, giving the Lakers a chance to field a healthy lineup for the first time since Feb. 27.

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 22

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu. Ball is dealing with a right wrist sprain and Dosunmu is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter is probable because of a right thumb sprain and Tre Jones is questionable, citing a left midfoot sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith as probable. Doncic, Reaves and Finney-Smith are nursing ankle injuries, while Vanderbilt has a groin injury.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are questionable. James is dealing with a groin injury, and Hachimura and Vincent are dealing with knee injuries.

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 22

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Bulls could start Coby White and Tre Jones in the backcourt, with Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as the forwards and Nikola Vucevic as the center.

PG Tre Jones Jevon Carter Jahmir Young SG Coby White Dalen Terry Talen Horton-Tucker SF Josh Giddey Julian Phillips Kevin Huerter PF Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Zach Collins Jalen Smith

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes as the frontcourt trio.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Shake Milton SF Rui Hachimura Dalton Knecht Cam Reddish PF LeBron James Dorian Finney Smith Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len Trey Jemison III

