Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in what will be their first showdown of the season. The Grizzlies won both their matchups of the 2020-21 season. But with Chicago now amongst the best teams in the league, things may go differently on Monday.

The Bulls stand atop the Eastern Conference seedings with 27 wins and 14 losses. Although their ongoing three-game losing streak is a cause for concern, Billy Donovan's offense-dominated squad can easily slay any foe. In the last 15 games, Chicago has lost only five.

Their current record even exceeds that of the Brooklyn Nets, who arguably have the best scoring cast in the entire league. The combination of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso has turned them into an exceedingly frightening opponent for the league.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, despite being fourth in the Western Conference, currently have a better record than the Bulls. In the last 12 games, Memphis has lost only one game. Their current record of 30-15 is proof of their strength.

John @JohnAntonelli_



He’s been like this

@JaMorant @RacersHoops @WorldWideWob Ja Morant’s block reminded me of a similar block he had in college… had to put it side by side.He’s been like this Ja Morant’s block reminded me of a similar block he had in college… had to put it side by side.He’s been like this 💯@JaMorant @RacersHoops @WorldWideWob https://t.co/BBwO6ocFKo

The Grizzlies are one of the few teams in the league that do not heavily rely on three-point shooters to create scoring threats. They are one of the finest inside attackers with several brilliant mid-range and paint scorers.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls will head to Memphis with far too many injuries. They have listed seven players in their official injury report. The list includes Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.

LaVine, who is now Chicago's second-best scorer with 24.9 points per game, has not suffered any serious injuries, as reported by the Bulls' official Twitter account. The Chicago Bulls, in their tweet, wrote:

"Zach LaVine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee. LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined. He is not expected to miss significant time."

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach LaVine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee.



LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined.



He is not expected to miss significant time. Zach LaVine underwent an MRI this morning which revealed no significant structural damage to his left knee.LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week when a more definitive timetable will be determined.He is not expected to miss significant time.

Lonzo and Caruso, who are both amongst the team's starters, will also be sidelined on Monday. Their absence will deeply impact the team's defensive capabilities.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee Alex Caruso Out Reconditioning Tyler Cook Out Ankle Javonte Green Out Abductor Derrick Jones Jr. Out Knee Zach LaVine Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Wrist

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillion Brooks, the second-best Grizzlies scorer, is all set to miss the upcoming game against the Bulls. Brooks has only played two of the 44 games this season and has remained inactive for the last four games.

Furthermore, Yves Pons and Killian Tillie will also be sidelined on Monday. Tillie has been added to the league's Health & Safety protocol.

Player Name Status Reason Dillion Brooks Out Ankle Killian Tillie Out Ankle Yves Pons Out Health & Safety protocol

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Coby White will play alongside Ayo Dosunmu on the backcourt when the Bulls travel to Memphis. Meanwhile, Alfonzo McKinnie will most likely start on the frontcourt. DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will join McKinnie on the frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will be the starting guards for the Memphis lineup on Monday. Desmond Bane is the best outside shooter in Memphis and is currently averaging 2.9 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams will start on the frontcourt.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward - Alfonzo McKinnie | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Memphis Grizzlies

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward -Z Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Arnav