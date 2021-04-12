Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls come into their 2020-21 NBA matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Monday off the back of two consecutive losses.

Nikola Vucuvic's arrival on the NBA trade deadline day hasn't translated to a vast improvement in results, although there is still time for the Chicago Bulls to sneak into the playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies, meanwhile, were on an impressive winning streak that got snapped with back to back losses. Ja Morant and Jonas Valancuinas were the driving force between their recent victories, as Garrett Temple remains a long way off a return.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 12th; 9 PM ET (Tuesday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Chicago Bulls Preview

LaVine has been phenomenal for the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have not seen a huge improvement in their results since adding Nikola Vucevic on the trade deadline day.

They are tenth in the Eastern Conference and have been found out defensively in far too many games in recent weeks. Thaddeus Young and NBA rookie Patrick Williams have been their starting forwards in recent games despite the presence of Lauri Markkanen, with the latter coming in due to his rebounding prowess.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bulls will now be looking to have all of their stars in the starting lineup as they eye the playoffs. Zach LaVine has been in commanding form, while Nikola Vucevic has also chipped in with big individual performances.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has proven himself as one of the best scorers in the league this season, averaging more than 27 points per game.

He has been in dominant form in recent weeks, producing his highest-scoring game of 50 points in a losing cause against the Atlanta Hawks. The Chicago Bulls look capable of making it to the playoffs, so they will be looking at their biggest stars to get them there over the next month or so.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Thaddeus Young | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Jonas Valanciunas has produced some impressive games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have shown defensive inconsistency in recent weeks but will fancy reaching the playoffs, thanks to their multiple offensive performances. Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas have been prolific offensively, with the former producing some sublime shooting nights in recent games.

Valanciunas has produced emphatic double-doubles in his last two appearances. He finished with 34 points and 22 rebounds in the Memphis Grizzlies’ last match against the Pacers and got 20 points and 14 rebounds against the New York Knicks.

It was a shame that the Memphis Grizzlies lost both games.

Key Player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant had to dig deep during the Memphis Grizzlies’ impressive four-game winning run. He has been the playmaker in chief for the team and has come up with some huge points in recent games.

The Chicago Bulls have a talented roster that could put the Grizzlies to test, but Morant might have to produce another emphatic shooting night to get his team home.

Morant has produced a huge improvement in his overall shooting efficiency in recent games and is coming good from the 3-point zone as well.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Bulls vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have stuttered in their last two games and have lacked defensive intensity. They have started games slowly and will be looking for a different approach against a strong Chicago Bulls side.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, have underwhelmed in recent weeks and will start this matchup as the underdogs. Of course, it could be a close game, as both teams possess multiple offensive threats.

Where to watch Bulls vs Grizzlies game?

In the USA, the match between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.