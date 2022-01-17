Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The high-flying Chicago Bulls travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday.

The Chicago Bulls sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a 27-14 record. They have the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat breathing down their necks as they are less than a game ahead of the Nets.

The Bulls will approach game with the hopes of breaking their three-game losing streak and getting back on track. On the road this season, the Bulls have won 12 games and lost eight.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are flying high as well. The team will hope to get back to winning ways after seeing their 11-game winning streak come to an end with a 112-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Memphis are nip and tuck with the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings as the Grizzlies currently occupy the fourth spot. They are 16-9 at home this season and are less than five games behind leaders the Phoenix Suns in the West.

With that said, this will be an extremely exciting contest between two teams with aspirations to go deep into this postseason this year.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, January 17th; 3:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 18th; 2:00 AM).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Chicago Bulls Preview

Lonzo Ball warming up for the Bulls

Coming into this season, analysts and fans questioned DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball's ability to play together. Those doubts have been crushed by their performances this season.The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference standings (27-14) and are legitimate title contenders.

However, the Bulls will have to perform without the service of Zach LaVine for at least another week due to a knee injury he picked up in the matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This provides the perfect opportunity for the likes of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to seize the chance and contribute to the team.

While they aren't favorites to come out of the East, the Bulls have the firepower to make some serious noise in the postseason this year.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

One of the candidates for the MVP award this season, DeMar DeRozan has been a revelation for the Bulls thus far and is having the best season of his career with his new team. Since being drafted into the league in 2009 as the ninth pick, DeRozan has gone from strength to strength.

DeMar DeRozan is currently averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. He is doing so while shooting the ball better than 48% from the field and higher than 35% from beyond the arc.

DeRozan has been labeled as a professional scorer that can put the ball in the net whenever he wants. He is shooting the best he has ever had from the perimeter and has recorded three double-doubles this season for the Bulls.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo DeMar DeRozan has been next level in the 4th quarter this season:



8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)

54% FG

91% FT



No player over the last 25 full seasons has averaged 8 points on 50% from the field and 90% from the line in the 4th quarter (min. 10 games). DeMar DeRozan has been next level in the 4th quarter this season:8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)54% FG91% FTNo player over the last 25 full seasons has averaged 8 points on 50% from the field and 90% from the line in the 4th quarter (min. 10 games). https://t.co/GHnJRZ3HIF

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies have arguably been the surprise package of the season and have put the NBA on notice with their performances. They are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league with their youthfulness and vigor that has seen them beat the Los Angeles Lakers three times already.

Coming into the season, getting to the playoffs would have been considered a huge success for the Grizzlies. Not anymore, as the Memphis-based side have raised expectations and are favored to go deep into the postseason this year. Given their current form, they may even top the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are still a long way away from being true championship contenders, though. However, with the right blend of experience and youth and the offensive firepower they possess, they just might upset the odds and go all the way this season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Another contender for the MVP award, Ja Morant, is without question the best player on this Grizzlies roster. This season, he is starting to prove himself as one of the best guards in the league. In just his third season in the NBA, Morant and his high-flying dunks and blocks have garnered interest from NBA fans.

Morant is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season while shooting the ball better than 35% from the perimeter and nearly 49% from the floor. His ability to attack the rim with ferocity and be a threat from range has thrown opposing defenses all over the place.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo At 22 years & 154 days, Ja Morant is the youngest player in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game during his team's win streak of 10 or more games. h/t @EliasSports At 22 years & 154 days, Ja Morant is the youngest player in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game during his team's win streak of 10 or more games. h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/I4bKDH6bCv

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies : Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White; Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu; Small Forward - Troy Brown Jr.; Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan.; Center - Nikola Vucevic

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Zaire Williams; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams

Bulls vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are coming into this game low on confidence and with several of their key players missing while the Memphis Grizzlies are approaching this game after seeing their winning streak come to an end against the Mavericks. The Grizzlies have all their key players fit and have the firepower to trump the Bulls defense.

Where to watch Bulls vs Grizzlies?

You can watch the action unfold between the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast locally on BSSE-MEM and nationally on TNT.

