Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the second and final time this season on Thursday. Chicago, which hammered Memphis 125-96 in the first meeting, will be looking to keep its dominance over the host team. The sizzling-hot Coby White will lead the Bulls in the rematch with the Grizzlies.

The walking-wounded Grizzlies will still be without their key players such as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart. Without most of their best players, Memphis has lost its last six games. Whoever will play for the Grizzlies will be hoping they don’t get blown away by the Bulls.

Coby White lit up the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team with the best defensive rating in the NBA on Tuesday. He had 33 points in leading Chicago to a come-from-behind victory over the Timberwolves. He and DeMar DeRozan are in-form and will likely be the biggest thorns in Memphis’ side.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Grizzlies will host the Bulls at the FedExForum on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SE-MEM and NBC Sports Chicago are two of the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (-230) vs. Grizzlies (+190)

Spread: Bulls (-5.5) vs. Grizzlies (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o214.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u214.0 -110)

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview

The Bulls can beat any team in the NBA if everyone on the team contributes. Against the Timberwolves, DeMar DeRozan and Coby White led them with 33 points, but several played crucial roles in the win. Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic combined for 40 points, 22 rebounds and eight blocks.

If Bulls coach Billy Donovan can coax more of the same output from his team, Chicago will be nearly impossible to beat in Memphis.

David Roddy, Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson did their best against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Grizzlies’ young guns, however, didn’t have enough to carry their team over the veteran Knicks. They will be in the same situation versus the Bulls as Jaren Jackson Jr. could also miss another game.

Memphis has shown resilience and competitiveness but the lineup hardly has anyone healthy. It could be another blowout loss to the host team on Thursday.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Alex Caruso could open the game for Billy Donovan.

The Grizzlies will start Jaren Jackson Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. if they’re cleared to play. If not, Trey Jemison could replace Jackson while Jacob Gilyard could take over Williams’ place. Santi Aldama, John Konchar and Luke Kennard could join the first five.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Coby White is 24.5, which is much higher than his season average of 19.4 PPG. White has been on fire in his last three games, averaging 31.3 points on 54.2% shooting. Against Memphis’ depleted roster, he could have another big scoring night and get past his points prop.

Like White, DeMar DeRozan’s points prop is 24.5. He is averaging 28.5 points over his last two games, including a 33-point output versus Minnesota’s elite defense. The veteran might also get over his points prop due to the Grizzlies’ undermanned lineup.

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

It’s almost a surprise the Memphis Grizzlies are given just a +5.5 spread against the Chicago Bulls considering the state of their roster. Chicago will be full of confidence after a big win against the Timberwolves and could dominate the undermanned Grizzlies.

